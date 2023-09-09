Howard Fineman explains why Elon Musk should be locked up

You KNOW NM Gov done screwed up suspending right to carry when even...
Brett T.  |  4:51 PM on September 09, 2023

It was a CNN report, but The Daily Beast decided to take it and put a little spin on it to make Elon Musk look like a traitor.

CNN reports:

Musk’s decision, which left Ukrainian officials begging him to turn the satellites back on, was driven by an acute fear that Russia would respond to a Ukrainian attack on Crimea with nuclear weapons, a fear driven home by Musk’s conversations with senior Russian officials, according to [biographer Walter] Isaacson, whose new book is set to be released by Simon & Schuster on September 12. 

“How am I in this war?” Musk asks Isaacson. “Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes.”

Here's Isaacson:

"Musk did not enable it, because he thought, probably correctly, that would cause a major war."

Howard Fineman's thought it over, and he thinks Musk ought to be in prison:

Dana Loesch shreds local officials' responses to NM governor's authoritarian gun edict
Doug P.

The guy's gotten more grief over providing free internet to Ukraine.

We get that they're trying to portray Musk as pro-Russia, but he said from the start that Starlink isn't meant for the military to target drones.

***

Dana Loesch shreds local officials' responses to NM governor's authoritarian gun edict
Doug P.
