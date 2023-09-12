CNN's Jake Tapper tries again to get someone to admit Elon Musk is a traitor

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN's Jake Tapper tried to get Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure that "capricious billionaire" Elon Musk felt "repercussions" for thwarting a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian ships by turning off Starlink, which he's providing for free to give the Ukrainian people internet access. "How did this become my war?" Musk asked biographer Walter Isaacson.

A day later, Tapper was still on the story and wanted GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley to agree that Musk was a traitor. It's now Tuesday and it's a trending topic:





WHY IS CNN ATTACKING ELON AGAIN? | EXPOSING HIDDEN AGENDAS



Tapper tried to corner Blinken to criticize Musk, and it failed.



Now, he tries the same strategy with Nikki Haley, and it flops again.



I start to wonder, why is CNN so adamant on attacking Elon?



Then I see some of… pic.twitter.com/ovTnxpw2oN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 11, 2023

Cable News Network is desperate for viewers, as bundled cable “channels” go the way of dialup modems, so they will say anything to get attention — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2023

Musk made his position pretty clear on Monday:

I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America.



The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such.



Please tell them that very clearly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2023

This is the way. pic.twitter.com/WWCEKLMB5o — Michael Rae Khoury (@Vltra_MK) September 11, 2023

I'm with you on this brother! — Mary Camacho (@MaryLCamacho) September 11, 2023

This is the kind of energy we need more of in America right now. 🔥🔥🔥 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 11, 2023

Straight Fire from Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/Jz47n9dpRV — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 11, 2023

Every American should be saying this, nice to see Elon leading by example! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 12, 2023

There is a revolution of consciousness underway.



The whole world is waking up. — KOMPOUND (@K0MP0UND) September 11, 2023

Can’t wait to see how the media somehow spins this as negative — Habib❤️ (@RealXHabib) September 11, 2023

Does Tapper want to send American troops into Russia to fight? Or is he just having a hissy fit over Musk not doing what he wanted?

