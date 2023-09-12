CNN's Jake Tapper tries again to get someone to admit Elon Musk is a traitor

Picture book for kids ages 2-5 teaches them there are lots of different...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN's Jake Tapper tried to get Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure that "capricious billionaire" Elon Musk felt "repercussions" for thwarting a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian ships by turning off Starlink, which he's providing for free to give the Ukrainian people internet access. "How did this become my war?" Musk asked biographer Walter Isaacson.

A day later, Tapper was still on the story and wanted GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley to agree that Musk was a traitor. It's now Tuesday and it's a trending topic:


Musk made his position pretty clear on Monday:

Does Tapper want to send American troops into Russia to fight? Or is he just having a hissy fit over Musk not doing what he wanted?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
