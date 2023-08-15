'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'

As Twitchy noted Monday, something very suspicious happened in Fulton County, Georgia. A full list of indictments against Donald Trump was posted online and distributed by Reuters and other news outlets. This is pretty shady, as the grand jury was still deliberating at the time and had not yet decided on charges.

Later Monday night, the Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issued a statement on the "fictitious document" that was spreading online. If it was "fictitious," who typed it up and posted it to the county's website (before pulling it down)?

Attorney General Fani Willis was asked about this fictitious document and told reporters she wasn't an expert on clerks' duties.

Reporter asks Fani Willis about the supposedly "fictitious" Trump indictment posted online earlier that now matched the official charges:



"I can't tell you anything about what you're referring to... I'm not an expert on clerks duties or even administrative duties so I'm not… pic.twitter.com/FU3qIETmrs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

Now, the Fulton Clerk of Courts has posted another statement, this one saying the fictitious document was part of a "trial run" in anticipation of what would be "a potentially large indictment." "Unfortunately, the sample working document led to the docketing of what appeared to be an indictment, but which was, in fact, only a fictitious docket sheet." We guess they were just testing to see if the servers could handle the strain and happened to post a list of indictments identical to those in the final filing.

Fulton County clerk has a statement on the document mishap from yesterday: a “trial run” gone awry pic.twitter.com/UAIqylXBvC — Kayla Epstein 📰 (@KaylaEpstein) August 15, 2023

It was fake yesterday which is it? Did you lie today or yesterday? — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) August 15, 2023

Due process — Second City Bureaucrat (@CityBureaucrat) August 15, 2023

They had to make sure all the keyboards and monitors were working. — ib (@Indian_Bronson) August 15, 2023

I don’t often indict my political opponents to circumvent the democratic process, but when I do, I always start with a “trial run”. — Wannabe Dictator Walken (@GlenWalken) August 15, 2023

So the “test” document just happened to match the real document exactly? Okay….sure…that’s it. — Drew Hawk (@1Now2toCome) August 15, 2023

No doubt the election was perfectly clean, though. LOL — 5tm1ch43l (@5tm1ch43l) August 15, 2023

Clown show of a show trial. — N (@SaveUSA2022Now) August 15, 2023

It sounds like BS. It was a sample that just coincidentally happened to be strikingly like the indictment later filed? — KazMo (@Kazmo70) August 15, 2023

How many different answers are there? Such a sham — You Seem Gneiss (@GneissName) August 15, 2023

“Sample working documents” are not uploaded to government websites. pic.twitter.com/zVtVnNMaWe — Kelly (@RebelChick66) August 15, 2023

No apology for such a stupid mistake, of course. Too arrogant and classless! But it shows the level of quality and intelligence in this group of political hacks! Gross. — Im really trying. (@bemco152) August 15, 2023

So the DA has no idea what the Clerk of Courts is doing, which is posting "fictitious" lists of indictments to the public website as a "trial run." We're looking forward to a fair trial.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use thecodeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



