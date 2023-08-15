LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS
Fani Willis' response when asked about 'fictitious' Trump indictment posted earlier says S...

'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy noted Monday, something very suspicious happened in Fulton County, Georgia. A full list of indictments against Donald Trump was posted online and distributed by Reuters and other news outlets. This is pretty shady, as the grand jury was still deliberating at the time and had not yet decided on charges.

Later Monday night, the Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issued a statement on the "fictitious document" that was spreading online. If it was "fictitious," who typed it up and posted it to the county's website (before pulling it down)?

Attorney General Fani Willis was asked about this fictitious document and told reporters she wasn't an expert on clerks' duties.

Now, the Fulton Clerk of Courts has posted another statement, this one saying the fictitious document was part of a "trial run" in anticipation of what would be "a potentially large indictment." "Unfortunately, the sample working document led to the docketing of what appeared to be an indictment, but which was, in fact, only a fictitious docket sheet." We guess they were just testing to see if the servers could handle the strain and happened to post a list of indictments identical to those in the final filing.

So the DA has no idea what the Clerk of Courts is doing, which is posting "fictitious" lists of indictments to the public website as a "trial run." We're looking forward to a fair trial.

***

