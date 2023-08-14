Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Fulton County district attorney posted online a list of charges against Donald Trump in connection with the 2020 election — while the grand jury was still meeting. The document was quickly pulled down, and now the Fulton Clerk of Superior Court has issued a statement about a "fictitious document" that has been making the rounds online:

#BREAKING Fulton Clerk of Superior Court warns of "fictitious document that has been circulated online" related to the Trump Grand Jury pic.twitter.com/80x39MvOqr — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 14, 2023

It reads, in part:

While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.

That doesn't explain who typed it up and posted it online now, does it?

"...documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such."

Was it a draft? How did it end up online? — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 14, 2023

This is the metadata on the PDF posted by Reuters. It matches the time in the text of the document which otherwise matches the syntax of a typical filing on the Fulton County Clerk's website. "Fictitious" may indicate that it was not an official filing, rather than false info. pic.twitter.com/m6jACEwujQ — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 14, 2023

To be clear, the screenshot going around was not the file Reuters had posted. That was a clean PDF they claimed to have downloaded directly from the Clerk of Court's website.https://t.co/e8sd3Z2tL0 — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 14, 2023

Trump attorneys: "This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the DA's Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk's office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated." pic.twitter.com/BoeXIobMKr — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 14, 2023

"Fictitious" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

Donald Trump's attorneys must be having quite a day, seeing as a "fictitious" list of charges started circulating online before it was yanked down. The statement says nothing about who wrote it, who posted it, who took it down … nothing.

