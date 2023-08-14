Hillary reminds America that Rachel Maddow will be fawning over a dangerous election...
Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 14, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Fulton County district attorney posted online a list of charges against Donald Trump in connection with the 2020 election — while the grand jury was still meeting. The document was quickly pulled down, and now the Fulton Clerk of Superior Court has issued a statement about a "fictitious document" that has been making the rounds online:

It reads, in part:

While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.

That doesn't explain who typed it up and posted it online now, does it?

National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written
Brett T.

"Fictitious" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

Donald Trump's attorneys must be having quite a day, seeing as a "fictitious" list of charges started circulating online before it was yanked down. The statement says nothing about who wrote it, who posted it, who took it down … nothing.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA GRAND JURY

