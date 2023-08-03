NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'
Catherine Herridge: Lawyer says special counsel might not have reviewed records before indictment

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As you know, former President Trump is in Washington, D.C. today to be arraigned on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. CBS News' Catherine Herridge reports that the lawyer for former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerick says the special counsel may not have reviewed records before indicting Trump.

Herridge reports:

Special counsel Jack Smith's office may not have fully reviewed thousands of pages of records turned over by former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik before seeking an indictment of former President Donald Trump Tuesday, says Kerik's attorney, Tim Parlatore.

Parlatore said he was "stunned" when, after the indictment came down, the prosecutor contacted him asking for the records he said he had already provided. Parlatore said the "records are absolutely exculpatory."

"They bear directly on the essential element of whether Rudy Giuliani, and therefore Donald Trump, knew that their claims of election fraud were false," Parlatore said. "Good-faith reliance upon claims of fraud, even if they later turn out to be false, is very different from pushing fraud claims that you know to be false at the time."

Hmm.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who has completed more than 100 triathlons and sent "a message to Donald Trump by getting a sandwich at Subway, is known for overcharging and then not delivering.

Twitchy just posted 24 minutes of Democrats denying election results. It's amazing how the 2016 election was thrown to Trump by the Russians but the 2020 election went perfectly and cannot be questioned.

