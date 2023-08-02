WaPo obviously impressed man prosecuting Trump has completed over 100 triathlons

Last month CNN went full "SQUEE" after special counsel Jack Smith, who was said to be close to indicting Donald Trump, was spotted leaving Subway with a sandwich.

Now that Trump has been indicted on charges related to January 6th, CNN might need a cold shower after reading the Washington Post story about Smith and what he's done:

Jack Smith, 54, who has completed more than 100 triathlons, is leading federal investigations of Donald Trump who has been indicted.



Here's what to know about the prosecutor. https://t.co/37wInznnF6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 2, 2023

If the defendant was a Democrat and the prosecutor leaned Right, we're just guessing the Post's headline would have included some different information:

Had more cases tossed on appeal than anyone else. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 2, 2023

You left this part out lol pic.twitter.com/e1KKOlOt2x — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 2, 2023

Don't interrupt the WaPo while they're fawning -- it could be dangerous!

Lmao I’m so happy you told us how many triathlons he’s done — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) August 2, 2023

They are celebrating him — ThatGuy (@0BrianDavidson0) August 2, 2023

WaPo fawning over the federal prosecutor who's instigating a show trial that will be presided over by somebody who used to work at the same firm as the son of the accused's political opponent would make even N. Korean state media blush. But the Washington Post obviously loves it.

What an absolute JOKE of a publication this has become. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) August 2, 2023

When can we buy the worship candles? My Mueller and RGB candles are almost done. https://t.co/YcdRQ9fRpY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 2, 2023

Apartments up his rear end are going fast as the media elbow each other for the best spots. https://t.co/obHDidNHb7 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 2, 2023

We're gonna get buff Jack Smith fan-art, aren't we? https://t.co/CZcscYcYD1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 2, 2023

Can it be long before some lib is on TV and we see a Jack Smith pillow in the background?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!