WaPo obviously impressed man prosecuting Trump has completed over 100 triathlons

Doug P.  |  1:48 PM on August 02, 2023
Journalism meme

Last month CNN went full "SQUEE" after special counsel Jack Smith, who was said to be close to indicting Donald Trump, was spotted leaving Subway with a sandwich.

Now that Trump has been indicted on charges related to January 6th, CNN might need a cold shower after reading the Washington Post story about Smith and what he's done: 

If the defendant was a Democrat and the prosecutor leaned Right, we're just guessing the Post's headline would have included some different information:

Don't interrupt the WaPo while they're fawning -- it could be dangerous!

WaPo fawning over the federal prosecutor who's instigating a show trial that will be presided over by somebody who used to work at the same firm as the son of the accused's political opponent would make even N. Korean state media blush. But the Washington Post obviously loves it.

Sarah D

Can it be long before some lib is on TV and we see a Jack Smith pillow in the background?

*** 

