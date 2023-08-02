Surprised? 'Randomly selected' judge assigned Trump's DC case has a Biden connection

Yesterday special counsel Jack Smith charged former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump with four counts related to the events of January 6, 2021.

A DC judge has been assigned the case:

District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned to preside over former President Donald Trump’s criminal case in Washington, DC, has repeatedly spoken out in very strong terms against the efforts to overturn the election and disrupt the transfer of power https://t.co/uFmG5b0PrN — CNN (@CNN) August 2, 2023

For some reason CNN didn't mention something in their story about this judge, though it's a detail worth mentioning (which means many other media outlets will avoid it):

This is just ASKING for controversy…there are 15 judges on Fed Bench in DC (plus senior judges)….so this judge who was randomly selected should recuse herself from Trump’s case to avoid so many accusations of favoritism (fair or unfair)-the Chief judge should assign to someone… pic.twitter.com/l8z1xbGIXJ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) August 2, 2023

The judge in the Trump J6 case - an Obama appointee and donor - worked at the same law firm as Hunter Biden.



This is the level of contempt they have for the Constitution, the rule of law - and YOU. pic.twitter.com/ZyqZ3YNTA8 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 2, 2023

From the New York Post:

Her resume includes a previous job likely to attract significant attention from Trump allies. She worked at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner from 2002 until she was confirmed as a federal judge in 2014, according to a biography she submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Boies Schiller has strong connections to the Democratic Party and then-second son Hunter Biden — whose dad President Biden is likely to face Trump in the 2024 election — was of counsel at the firm from 2009 to 2014, according to OpenSecrets.

And this judge was chosen at random? Consider us slightly skeptical.

Hunter Biden worked with her in 2014 at Boies, Schiller and flexner law firm pic.twitter.com/geGFux1Lgj — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) August 2, 2023

We'd be shocked if there is a recusal.

She will not recuse herself, even though she should. The Democrats fight dirty and are liars. — Valerie G (@ValerieGoldst17) August 2, 2023

Basically the Left wants to make questioning the result of a presidential election illegal... until the next time a Republican wins. They've found a judge who will likely help them out. Stay tuned.

