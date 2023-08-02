Surprised? 'Randomly selected' judge assigned Trump's DC case has a Biden connection

The Lincoln Project has been pretty creative with how they've spent suckers' money...
Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on August 02, 2023

Yesterday special counsel Jack Smith charged former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump with four counts related to the events of January 6, 2021.

A DC judge has been assigned the case:

For some reason CNN didn't mention something in their story about this judge, though it's a detail worth mentioning (which means many other media outlets will avoid it): 

From the New York Post:

Her resume includes a previous job likely to attract significant attention from Trump allies. She worked at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner from 2002 until she was confirmed as a federal judge in 2014, according to a biography she submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Boies Schiller has strong connections to the Democratic Party and then-second son Hunter Biden — whose dad President Biden is likely to face Trump in the 2024 election — was of counsel at the firm from 2009 to 2014, according to OpenSecrets.

And this judge was chosen at random? Consider us slightly skeptical.

We'd be shocked if there is a recusal.

Basically the Left wants to make questioning the result of a presidential election illegal... until the next time a Republican wins. They've found a judge who will likely help them out. Stay tuned.

