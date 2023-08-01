Andrew McCarthy & Jonathan Turley pour cold water on latest Trump indictments

White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when...
August 01, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Washington, DC special counsel Jack Smith has charged former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump with four counts related to the events of January 6, 2021.

Spencer Brown at Townhall reports

A federal grand jury empaneled in Washington, D.C. returned a new indictment on Tuesday evening in its ongoing investigation of the events following the 2020 election, including the events of and leading up to January 6, 2021.

But the grand jury's indictment delivered to a judge on Tuesday remained sealed, the indictment — obtained by Townhall — confirms that Donald J. Trump is the defendant.

The indictment lists four violations of which the 45th president is being accused:

Here are the four counts:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Count 2: Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Count 3: Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Count 4: Conspiracy Against Rights

As far as initial analysis, former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy said Jack Smith is reaching:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley seems skeptical of the latest Trump indictment:

In other words, this is just the latest attempt to interfere in next year's election on the part of the Left/Democrats.

Stay tuned!

***

