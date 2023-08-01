Andrew McCarthy & Jonathan Turley pour cold water on latest Trump indictments

Washington, DC special counsel Jack Smith has charged former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump with four counts related to the events of January 6, 2021.

Spencer Brown at Townhall reports:

A federal grand jury empaneled in Washington, D.C. returned a new indictment on Tuesday evening in its ongoing investigation of the events following the 2020 election, including the events of and leading up to January 6, 2021. But the grand jury's indictment delivered to a judge on Tuesday remained sealed, the indictment — obtained by Townhall — confirms that Donald J. Trump is the defendant. The indictment lists four violations of which the 45th president is being accused:

Here are the four counts:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States Count 2: Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding Count 3: Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding Count 4: Conspiracy Against Rights

As far as initial analysis, former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy said Jack Smith is reaching:

Andy McCarthy pours cold water on Jack Smith's latest prosecution of Trump: "He has extravagantly stretched these statues in order to try to capture this behavior and that's because this is really a proxy for what should have been a political impeachment process..." pic.twitter.com/CtDDOSSzOd — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 1, 2023

Trump’s new indictment looks as suspect as it was the forecasts indicated ... https://t.co/MkNMva0bBU — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 1, 2023

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley seems skeptical of the latest Trump indictment:

...The indictment would focus on January 6th and allegations of election interference. One of the most ominous elements for Trump may be the likely location as opposed to the specific counts. https://t.co/XNGK51uSs0 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

...What is curious is that each indictment seems to give Trump five point jumps in popularity. If that trend continues, Trump would be elected by general acclamation. However, we have to see what new evidence Smith may have secured. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

...Some of the alleged crimes include witness tampering, where we could see some new evidence referenced in the indictment. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

...I felt that the Mar-a-Lago indictment was strong. This is the inverse. This is closer to the case against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell where Smith was overturned by an unanimous Supreme Court... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

...The press conference held by Smith only deepened the unease for some of us. Smith railed against the January 6th riot and made it sound like he was indicting Trump on incitement. He didn't. The disconnect was glaring and concerning. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

In other words, this is just the latest attempt to interfere in next year's election on the part of the Left/Democrats.

