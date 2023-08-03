Based on the new 'election denial' rule this 2016 video should 'put half of Hollywood in prison'

Donald Trump is now in Washington, DC to be arraigned at a courthouse there, and so much of the Dem/media (pardon the redundancy) hyperventilating around the former president and current presidential candidate is what they call his "election denial."

The New York Times has reported that special counsel Jack Smith is "holding Trump to account for lying unlike anyone ever has."

It's clear that the Left would love to criminalize questioning the result of an election, which is a "threat to democracy," but only if a Republican does it.

You've probably seen a lengthy video showing Dems & media questioning the results of the 2016 election (Hillary Clinton even said it was stolen). Here's that video and then we'll get to another:

NEW VIDEO: 24 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2023

But let's not forget about Hollywood!

Remember this video from late 2016?

Based on the new rules, DOJ must put half of Hollywood in prison *immediately* for this video: pic.twitter.com/SHn3rO4IQa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 2, 2023

When the actors are finished being on strike maybe somebody can ask them if they should be held accountable for the egregious sin of lying about and/or trying to alter the result of a free and fair election.

Jack Smith should be very busy with election deniers. https://t.co/ShJv7ACFAQ — DR Westvirginia (@DWestvirginia) August 2, 2023

There's certainly no shortage.

Is the DOJ going to act swiftly and decisively to punish these election denying misinformation spreading criminals?!!? https://t.co/n1LjeFRtWi — Doug Boatwright (@gummywormgrampa) August 3, 2023

Seems insurrection-y, doesn't it?

