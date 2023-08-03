Trump Attorney Exposes Suspicious Justice Department Timeline
DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just...
Sorry, CNN, nobody is buying your OMG IT'S A COVID SUMMER SURGE BS...
Brady Campaign president longs for a real-life Barbieland where Kens couldn't become mass...
CNN journo notes Trump's politicizing attempts to throw him in jail
*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops...
Science is settled: Graph shows once and for all that 'Republicans have become...
Kyrsten Sinema Is 'Livid' With the Biden Administration
DAMNING thread proves Biden admin used Facebook to silence and censor conservatives in...
NY Times reports Jack Smith's 'holding Trump to account for lying unlike anyone...
Woke dad eschews Barbie film because his 'daughter already receives enough unintentional w...
Chicago mayor takes offense to use of word 'mob' to describe a criminal...
NYT puts NBA owners on blast for donating to GOP politicians and causes...
Another BOMBSHELL: Check out the super-friendly handwritten NOTE Joe Biden sent Hunter's b...

Based on the new 'election denial' rule this 2016 video should 'put half of Hollywood in prison'

Doug P.  |  3:29 PM on August 03, 2023
Townhall Media

Donald Trump is now in Washington, DC to be arraigned at a courthouse there, and so much of the Dem/media (pardon the redundancy) hyperventilating around the former president and current presidential candidate is what they call his "election denial." 

The New York Times has reported that special counsel Jack Smith is "holding Trump to account for lying unlike anyone ever has."

It's clear that the Left would love to criminalize questioning the result of an election, which is a "threat to democracy," but only if a Republican does it. 

You've probably seen a lengthy video showing Dems & media questioning the results of the 2016 election (Hillary Clinton even said it was stolen). Here's that video and then we'll get to another:

But let's not forget about Hollywood! 

Remember this video from late 2016?

When the actors are finished being on strike maybe somebody can ask them if they should be held accountable for the egregious sin of lying about and/or trying to alter the result of a free and fair election.

Recommended

*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT
Sam J.

There's certainly no shortage.

Seems insurrection-y, doesn't it?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT
Sam J.
DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just like Osama bin Laden
Sarah D
DAMNING thread proves Biden admin used Facebook to silence and censor conservatives in more ways than ONE
Sam J.
Kyrsten Sinema Is 'Livid' With the Biden Administration
Twitchy Staff
Another BOMBSHELL: Check out the super-friendly handwritten NOTE Joe Biden sent Hunter's biz partner
Sam J.
Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT Sam J.