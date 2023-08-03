Kyrsten Sinema Is 'Livid' With the Biden Administration
NY Times reports Jack Smith's 'holding Trump to account for lying unlike anyone ever has'

Doug P.  |  1:20 PM on August 03, 2023
Meme screenshot

Donald Trump's motorcade is departing Bedminster, New Jersey en route to the airport where the former president and current GOP presidential candidate will fly to Washington, DC to be indicted.

According to a pair of New York Times reporters, that's when special counsel Jack Smith will "hold Trump to account for lying unlike anyone ever has":

The article from Times journos Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman begins this way:

Running through the indictment charging former President Donald J. Trump with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election was a consistent theme: He is an inveterate and knowing liar.

The indictment laid out how, in the two months after Election Day, Mr. Trump “spread lies” about widespread election fraud even though he “knew that they were false.

”Mr. Trump “deliberately disregarded the truth” and relentlessly disseminated them anyway at a “prolific” pace, the indictment continued, “to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

Of course, Mr. Trump has never been known for fealty to truth.

Recommended

Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)
Sam J.

When it comes to disregarding the truth, the Times really knows its stuff.

For example, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly claimed the 2016 election was stolen from her and she has yet to be indicted under the Jack Smith/NY Times "lying about an election" rule.

All Joe Biden does is lie but he's got that protective "D" after his name.

If it was a crime just imagine how many politicians would have to be immediately arrested.

When's the Biden indictment coming down?

*** 

