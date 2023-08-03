NY Times reports Jack Smith's 'holding Trump to account for lying unlike anyone ever has'

Donald Trump's motorcade is departing Bedminster, New Jersey en route to the airport where the former president and current GOP presidential candidate will fly to Washington, DC to be indicted.

According to a pair of New York Times reporters, that's when special counsel Jack Smith will "hold Trump to account for lying unlike anyone ever has":

In Trump's life he lied about being Swedish (and not German) when trying to rent to Jewish tenants. He lied when he claimed Obama was not born in US. But now Jack Smith is holding Trump to account for lying unlike anyone ever has. w/@maggieNYT https://t.co/DHytCHgqSs — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) August 3, 2023

The article from Times journos Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman begins this way:

Running through the indictment charging former President Donald J. Trump with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election was a consistent theme: He is an inveterate and knowing liar. The indictment laid out how, in the two months after Election Day, Mr. Trump “spread lies” about widespread election fraud even though he “knew that they were false. ”Mr. Trump “deliberately disregarded the truth” and relentlessly disseminated them anyway at a “prolific” pace, the indictment continued, “to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.” Of course, Mr. Trump has never been known for fealty to truth.

When it comes to disregarding the truth, the Times really knows its stuff.

Politically lying is not criminally prosecutable. Know the difference. https://t.co/mpxx6559se — William (@WilliaminCA) August 3, 2023

For example, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly claimed the 2016 election was stolen from her and she has yet to be indicted under the Jack Smith/NY Times "lying about an election" rule.

Oh look... just a "journalist" advocating federal indictments for lying. Could you imagine the years in prison a guy could get for saying he was arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela in South Africa? How about being raised in the Puerto Rican community? Or for rampant plagiarism? https://t.co/KfasfEkjUH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 3, 2023

All Joe Biden does is lie but he's got that protective "D" after his name.

Lying is not a crime. Also, believing something that isn’t true is not lying. https://t.co/1r3DPAPc09 — Stacey (Not on Threads) (@ScotsFyre) August 3, 2023

If it was a crime just imagine how many politicians would have to be immediately arrested.

Looking forward to the arrest of Obama for lying about being able to keep your insurance plan https://t.co/dZkeTu9EXd — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 3, 2023

The NYT’s lies. It’s still not a crime. pic.twitter.com/YTk6bT0h8o — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 3, 2023

Joe Biden said he cured cancer last week https://t.co/uCsxShC8VX — Anonymous Political Gritty (@TBDGritty) August 3, 2023

When's the Biden indictment coming down?

***

