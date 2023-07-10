RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation

There was a lot of whining when Elon Musk encouraged "vaccine expert" Peter Hotez to debate Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. People put up around $1.5 million dollars to make the debate happen. But RFK presents an actual threat to President Joe Biden in 2024, so those shielding Biden feel the need to take RFK down.

CNN's Jake Tapper declared that he would not host a town hall with RFK, who's a liar (though we're sure he'd welcome Joe Biden, who lies about where his son died and how many grandchildren he has). MSNBC did a segment discussing the "right-wing politics" of Kennedy. And now NBC News is reporting that YouTube has pulled an interview over vaccine misinformation.

Google decided @jordanbpeterson's interview with @RobertKennedyJr -- polling at 20% -- contained ideas that should not be heard, so simply banned it all from YouTube.



This kind of policing of our political discourse by corporate giants should be shocking but is now normalized. pic.twitter.com/dMd38DeEDF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 10, 2023

It's also worth thinking about who is censored -- and who isn't.



Dem Party "leftists" loves to fancy themselves antagonistic to capital and power, yet their leaders - Bernie and AOC - would never be censored.



It's clear who is -- and isn't -- a threat to establishment power. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 10, 2023

Anti-establishment leftists - the kind who loathe the Dem Party - are not only routinely censored but, now, prosecuted by Biden DOJ.



But the good, subservient-to-Dems Bernie/AOC "left" is harmless and compliant.



(Only one TV host objected when that indictment happened.) pic.twitter.com/G3yXrU5ffF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 10, 2023

One of the weirdest things I've seen is watching Brazilian leftists cheer and express gratitude when American tech giants censor and police Brazilian political debate -- the most aggressive form of imperialism since CIA coups. But so many do:https://t.co/8ZAZPT790Y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 10, 2023

It's convenient that the DNC is ensuring Biden will never have to debate Kennedy.

Shocking and outrageous.



Google/YouTube exists thanks to Section 230, which gives sweeping liability to platforms that normal media companies don't get.



If they're going to deplatform disfavored views, then Congress must take away their Section 230 status. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) July 10, 2023

I'm not sure how this type of editing is consistent with being "a platform," and not simply a content provider. If they can edit away a Presidential candidate, they have a de facto editorial policy, and should be held to those standards in everything on the site liability wise. — Grey Area (@eccentricgcu) July 10, 2023

Apparently Google employs a bunch of magical science settling doctors. — MatthewTheTerrible (@TerribleMatthew) July 10, 2023

Not just corporations, we now know that the government has been directly involved in guiding that censorship. They have been ordered by the court to stop and were DENIED their appeal, but we will see if they actually stop. — Richard McClain (@McRichard100) July 10, 2023

They know best Glenn. — WomenGoHome (@MAJoeBrennan) July 10, 2023

Trump is too dangerous to run for president because he'll destroy democracy, and RFK is too dangerous to run for president because he's an anti-vaxxer. Best to deny them a platform for the public's own good.

