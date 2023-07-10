Kickstarter campaign hopes to raise enough to finish Rebekah Jones documentary
RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

There was a lot of whining when Elon Musk encouraged "vaccine expert" Peter Hotez to debate Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. People put up around $1.5 million dollars to make the debate happen. But RFK presents an actual threat to President Joe Biden in 2024, so those shielding Biden feel the need to take RFK down. 

CNN's Jake Tapper declared that he would not host a town hall with RFK, who's a liar (though we're sure he'd welcome Joe Biden, who lies about where his son died and how many grandchildren he has). MSNBC did a segment discussing the "right-wing politics" of Kennedy. And now NBC News is reporting that YouTube has pulled an interview over vaccine misinformation.

It's convenient that the DNC is ensuring Biden will never have to debate Kennedy.

Trump is too dangerous to run for president because he'll destroy democracy, and RFK is too dangerous to run for president because he's an anti-vaxxer. Best to deny them a platform for the public's own good.

***

