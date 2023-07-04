If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom...
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for...
BREAKING: Let freedom ring! Preliminary injunction granted to protect free speech in Misso...
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful...
Bree Newsome Bass says if you're waving our lousy country's flag now, you're...
And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case...
Jennifer Rubin sounds alarm over SCOTUS transforming into illegitimate 'supreme right-wing...
Rebekah Jones is too drained from her Florida exodus to think of clever...
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to...
AP celebrates Independence Day with a piece on how the word 'patriot' has...
Caitlyn Jenner tries deleting old tweet shaming Trump for not doing enough to...
Calif. Reparations Task Force: Justice is letting black folks skip out on child...
Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a...

MSNBC discusses the right-wing politics of RFK Jr.

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on July 04, 2023
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024, but CNN's Jake Tapper has already said he would not host a town hall with RFK because he lies and spreads disinformation about vaccines. We assume Tapper would happily host a town hall with Joe Biden, who lies about where his son died and spread disinformation about vaccines.

Conservatives have taken note of Kennedy because 1) he's challenging Biden, and 2) he has a lot to say about the COVID-19 vaccine. MSNBC has translated that to mean that "conspiracy candidate" RFK has "right-wing politics," and had a discussion about it Monday:

Apparently, he has a lot of "Trumpian" aspects.

Recommended

Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
Brett T.

For whatever reason the mainstream media really seems to want four more years of Biden, so making RFK "right-wing" is their strategy. But rather than have Biden debate conspiracy theorist RFK, the DNC isn't letting anyone debate Biden.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORY MSNBC RIGHT-WING MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
Brett T.
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful (for her)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Let freedom ring! Preliminary injunction granted to protect free speech in Missouri v. Biden
Aaron Walker
Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for Independence Day
Sam J.
Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a 'Happy 4th' BOMBS gloriously
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied Brett T.