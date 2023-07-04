MSNBC discusses the right-wing politics of RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024, but CNN's Jake Tapper has already said he would not host a town hall with RFK because he lies and spreads disinformation about vaccines. We assume Tapper would happily host a town hall with Joe Biden, who lies about where his son died and spread disinformation about vaccines.

Conservatives have taken note of Kennedy because 1) he's challenging Biden, and 2) he has a lot to say about the COVID-19 vaccine. MSNBC has translated that to mean that "conspiracy candidate" RFK has "right-wing politics," and had a discussion about it Monday:

lol. words no longer have meaning pic.twitter.com/aWaqM4k4n5 — a newsman (@a_newsman) July 3, 2023

Apparently, he has a lot of "Trumpian" aspects.

Anyone that doesn’t adhere to 100% support of the left is therefore extreme far right — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) July 4, 2023

This is what the vaccine does to a newsroom. — TheLessonTee (@PinHighRanger) July 4, 2023

If RFk Jr. is right wing, Rand Paul must be a libertarian anarchist. — Jim Town (@RealJTown) July 4, 2023

The hilarious thing is that RFK is a knee-jerk lib on most litmus test issues (abortion, abolishing #2A, open borders, etc.) but he challenges the orthodoxy on Big Pharma and military adventurism and so he must be destroyed. — Cruadin (@cruadin) July 4, 2023

Of course words do matter. "Right wing" means anyone that disagrees with MSNBC. MAGA extremists are anyone that disagrees with any part of the trans community's agenda AND disagrees with MSNBC. Finally, right wing terrorists are people who don't watch and agree with The View. — Gordon Browning (@gdbrowning) July 4, 2023

Wait until he attains ultra-maga form! — Little Fingers Newman (@LittleNeuman) July 4, 2023

For whatever reason the mainstream media really seems to want four more years of Biden, so making RFK "right-wing" is their strategy. But rather than have Biden debate conspiracy theorist RFK, the DNC isn't letting anyone debate Biden.

