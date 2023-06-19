White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'

CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 19, 2023
MSNBC

Hey, let's talk monkeypox. We have quite a bit in our archives about the monkeypox outbreak. Science-denying clown Andy Slavitt took on the "myth" that sexual activity is the cause of monkeypox. The Washington Post reported that sex was a “major driver” of the spread of monkeypox, but noted that health officials and longtime AIDS activists said calls for abstinence don’t work.

One of those longtime AIDS activists is Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who appeared on MSNBC to talk about mitigation strategies for monkeypox (or as the World Health Organization renamed it, "mpox," citing racism concerns). Daskalakis noted that any messaging about monkeypox needs to "support people's joy" because one person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great Friday night. Heck, we just learned that flashing your fake boobs on the White House lawn is "a moment of overwhelming trans joy."

Gay men could just stop attending orgies. But then again, we're not doctors.

He's not a Satanist … he just likes to wear a leather pentagram on his chest.

President Biden was going to have you fired if you didn't take the COVID vaccine, and pastors were arrested for holding church services. No one cared about their "joy."

