White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'

Hey, let's talk monkeypox. We have quite a bit in our archives about the monkeypox outbreak. Science-denying clown Andy Slavitt took on the "myth" that sexual activity is the cause of monkeypox. The Washington Post reported that sex was a “major driver” of the spread of monkeypox, but noted that health officials and longtime AIDS activists said calls for abstinence don’t work.

One of those longtime AIDS activists is Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who appeared on MSNBC to talk about mitigation strategies for monkeypox (or as the World Health Organization renamed it, "mpox," citing racism concerns). Daskalakis noted that any messaging about monkeypox needs to "support people's joy" because one person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great Friday night. Heck, we just learned that flashing your fake boobs on the White House lawn is "a moment of overwhelming trans joy."

Gay men could just stop attending orgies. But then again, we're not doctors.

Biden monkeypox advisor Demetre Daskalakis says the Biden administration aims to "support peoples' joy as opposed to calling them 'risky'":



"One person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great festival or Friday night." pic.twitter.com/nKsRQNmOwY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2023

We were told to lockdown for much less. pic.twitter.com/l6vnbOx4BI — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) June 18, 2023

If he feels like that, he is better than Fauci. I'm guessing he wouldn't support lockdowns, then, right? 🤔 — Mr HERO(by demand)😉 (@whoismrzero) June 19, 2023

When I walked around in NYC without a face mask for two years, that’s what I told everyone.



This is my joy. Get lost. — NYCHomoCon (@NYCHomoCon) June 18, 2023

Orgies. He’s supporting orgies. — JW (@C130GuyBNA) June 19, 2023

I remember being called all sorts of bad names by Biden for not getting the shot. — Lightspeed_Outlaw🇺🇸 (@breakonthru234) June 19, 2023

This is my gun rights argument. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 18, 2023

Diseases are stigmatized, because the harmful behaviors spread them. It isn't complicated and this guy's word salad does nothing but obscure that. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) June 19, 2023

People were literally prevented from having funeral services for their parents because of Covid.



Yet this dude is on TV saying the government will support you having gay sex orgies — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) June 18, 2023

It must be the suit.



You put a degenerate Satanist in a suit, and he goes on TV and explains how it’s unfair to stigmatize anonymous unprotected gay sex by calling it “risky,” and people nod along as if they just learned something deep and meaningful. — Dr Doctor (@Trapezohedron76) June 19, 2023

He's not a Satanist … he just likes to wear a leather pentagram on his chest.

Spreading disease is just us living our best lives, bigots. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) June 19, 2023

President Biden was going to have you fired if you didn't take the COVID vaccine, and pastors were arrested for holding church services. No one cared about their "joy."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



