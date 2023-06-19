White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'

Hey, let's talk monkeypox. We have quite a bit in our archives about the monkeypox outbreak. Science-denying clown Andy Slavitt took on the "myth" that sexual activity is the cause of monkeypox. The Washington Post reported that sex was a “major driver” of the spread of monkeypox, but noted that health officials and longtime AIDS activists said calls for abstinence don’t work.
One of those longtime AIDS activists is Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who appeared on MSNBC to talk about mitigation strategies for monkeypox (or as the World Health Organization renamed it, "mpox," citing racism concerns). Daskalakis noted that any messaging about monkeypox needs to "support people's joy" because one person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great Friday night. Heck, we just learned that flashing your fake boobs on the White House lawn is "a moment of overwhelming trans joy."
Gay men could just stop attending orgies. But then again, we're not doctors.
Biden monkeypox advisor Demetre Daskalakis says the Biden administration aims to "support peoples' joy as opposed to calling them 'risky'":— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2023
"One person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great festival or Friday night." pic.twitter.com/nKsRQNmOwY
We were told to lockdown for much less. pic.twitter.com/l6vnbOx4BI— charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) June 18, 2023
If he feels like that, he is better than Fauci. I'm guessing he wouldn't support lockdowns, then, right? 🤔— Mr HERO(by demand)😉 (@whoismrzero) June 19, 2023
When I walked around in NYC without a face mask for two years, that’s what I told everyone.— NYCHomoCon (@NYCHomoCon) June 18, 2023
This is my joy. Get lost.
Orgies. He’s supporting orgies.— JW (@C130GuyBNA) June 19, 2023
I remember being called all sorts of bad names by Biden for not getting the shot.— Lightspeed_Outlaw🇺🇸 (@breakonthru234) June 19, 2023
This is my gun rights argument.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 18, 2023
Diseases are stigmatized, because the harmful behaviors spread them. It isn't complicated and this guy's word salad does nothing but obscure that.— Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) June 19, 2023
People were literally prevented from having funeral services for their parents because of Covid.— Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) June 18, 2023
Yet this dude is on TV saying the government will support you having gay sex orgies
It must be the suit.— Dr Doctor (@Trapezohedron76) June 19, 2023
You put a degenerate Satanist in a suit, and he goes on TV and explains how it’s unfair to stigmatize anonymous unprotected gay sex by calling it “risky,” and people nod along as if they just learned something deep and meaningful.
He's not a Satanist … he just likes to wear a leather pentagram on his chest.
Spreading disease is just us living our best lives, bigots.— Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) June 19, 2023
President Biden was going to have you fired if you didn't take the COVID vaccine, and pastors were arrested for holding church services. No one cared about their "joy."
