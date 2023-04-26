As Twitchy reported last week, the Associated Press did a story on Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first transgender person to hold such office. The reason for the AP’s story? Zephyr had been “misgendered” by the Montana Freedom Caucus in a tweet. This is a crime so serious the AP couldn’t even reprint the offensive tweet.

A group of conservative GOP lawmakers in Montana deliberately misgendered a transgender colleague in demanding that she be censored for language she used while speaking against a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for children. https://t.co/QQ9ZD6GhOO — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2023

They called to censure her for language she used? Tell us more, AP. Well, Zephyr’s the one who argued that lawmakers who wanted to ban “gender-affirming care” for minors in Montana had “blood on their hands.”

“If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said in support of giving perfectly healthy minors double mastectomies and rendering them sterile with puberty blockers and hormone treatments. Yes, we’ve been told that every transgender child will commit suicide if they aren’t given gender-affirming care immediately.

The press has obviously been behind Zephyr this whole time, but the Montana House has not, voting Wednesday to bar her from the floor for the remainder of the legislative session.

Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) ahead of vote to bar her from the state House for the rest of the session: “I have had friends who have taken their lives because of these bills … When I rose up and said, 'There is blood on your hands,' I was not being hyperbolic.” pic.twitter.com/cNZ3nTAVIx — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2023

“I was not being hyperbolic,” meaning, “I was being hyperbolic.”

68-32: The Montana House votes along party lines to censure State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), barring her from the state House for the rest of the legislative session. She can vote remotely, but will not be allowed to speak on any bills. pic.twitter.com/81Ej37sRIt — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2023

Montana Republicans punished State Rep. Zephyr (D) for what the GOP said were breaches of House decorum. On Monday, Zephyr raised her microphone in support of protesters chanting “Let her speak!” after the Republican Speaker refused to acknowledge Zephyr. https://t.co/2erQv7CxeQ — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2023

According to the mainstream media, first Republicans tried to oust two black gun control supporters (and a white woman) for simply “protesting” on the House floor, and now Republicans have silenced a trans member of the Montana legislature.

We remember when Democrats and the media went into fits when Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema wore a denim vest to preside over the Senate — it just wasn’t done, it was against the rules, and it was racist. But now you can lead an insurrection and get a national media tour out of it.

We’re sure we’ll be hearing from Zephyr on the news.

***

Update:

We’re pretty disappointed by the New York Post saying Zephyr was barred over “protests,” which is the same line the press used for the Tennessee Three.

Transgender Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr barred from House floor for rest of 2023 session over protests https://t.co/2taC8z2M9s pic.twitter.com/QT4A7EkJbF — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2023

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Related:

AP defends stunningly brave trans woman being mistreated by her Montana State House GOP colleagues https://t.co/nLFabsQlv7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 21, 2023