Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s denim vest is still a hot-button (get it?) issue today. At least for liberals, who are really, really hung up on it.

And that’s pretty funny when you think about it, because before Sinema became a thorn in the Democratic Party’s side, she was hailed for not just her bold fashion choices, but her integrity.

Take Ana Navarro, for example, who said this about Sinema last December:

Yeah, well, Ana’s days of respecting Kyrsten Sinema are OVAH. It’s officially official:

I really don’t care who gets triggered by me bringing race into this. The truth is, no woman of color could possibly dress like this, and act like this, and be taken seriously, much less elected. I suspect every Black woman and Latina reading this knows what I’m talking about. https://t.co/J7HuxPkba9 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 27, 2021

Wow. So not only is Kyrsten Sinema inappropriately dressed, but the fact that she’s inappropriately dressed is irrefutable proof of racism?

Hope Ana didn’t pull too many muscles with that reach.

I'm a fan of Sinema's ability to trigger leftists. 😂 https://t.co/Ig5kxrn6bC — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 27, 2021

Sometimes it’s best not to say anything, Ana. Otherwise people might think you’re full of crap or just plain stupid or something.

I love when liberal feminists mock women's appearance. No clearer example of them not actually caring about the things they say they care about. https://t.co/wPQSYlnAPs — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) October 27, 2021

Example #7,599,870 showing that a woman's clothing is fair game for criticism if she's doing something the left despises. https://t.co/kclkhceRo7 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 27, 2021

Never fails.

Federica Wilson wanders around in a sequin cowboy hat. https://t.co/KOIKkAOKOy — Bureaucrat-O-Matic 💼🏢💵🇺🇸 (@VigoCarpathian1) October 27, 2021

Shiela Jackson Lee raids Huggie Bear's pimp wardrobe regularly. Please stop listening to this person. https://t.co/SJ7F02w2XE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

Ana Navarro speaks for every black woman pic.twitter.com/lkaijqShVv — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) October 27, 2021

Heh.

But seriously, Ana Navarro only speaks for morons.

Idiocy transcends race. Ana Navarro is proof.

