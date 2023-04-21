Earlier this week, the Associated Press breathlessly reported some absolutely alarming news out of Montana: a group of Republicans in the Montana State House had misgendered a Democratic colleague! Deliberately!

A group of conservative GOP lawmakers in Montana deliberately misgendered a transgender colleague in demanding that she be censored for language she used while speaking against a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for children. https://t.co/QQ9ZD6GhOO — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2023

From the AP:

The Montana Freedom Caucus posted its demand on Twitter Tuesday evening — on letterhead bearing the names of 21 lawmakers — arguing that Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr should be punished “for trying to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate.” The caucus called for a “commitment to civil discourse,” while misgendering Zephyr in the same sentence. The caucus also misgendered Zephyr in the Tweet.

The horror! What an ordeal for poor Zooey. More:

“It is disheartening that the Montana Freedom Caucus would stoop so low as to misgender me in their letter, further demonstrating their disregard for the dignity and humanity of transgender individuals,” Zephyr said in a statement Wednesday. “Their call for ‘civility and respect’ is hypocritical given their actions.” Lawmakers were debating Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed amendments to the transgender medical care bill on Tuesday when Zephyr, referring to the prayer given prior to every floor session, said: “If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

Wait a minute … Zooey Zephyr told Republicans that if they voted for a bill to protect minors from “gender-affirming care,” they would have blood on their hands? As in the blood of dead children? And the AP decided to get outraged over Zooey Zephyr getting misgendered? Isn’t pre-emptively accusing colleagues of murder a little more offensive than using the wrong pronouns?

Apparently not according to the AP. Because this morning, they’ve got another “article” on the whole incident:

First, they misgendered her. Then they wouldn't let her speak. A look at the conflict between a transgender Montana lawmaker and a group of Republicans over a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for children. https://t.co/YBYLZAdayM — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2023

“First, they misgendered her. Then, they wouldn’t let her speak.” Sounds like the tagline for a Lifetime movie. Fitting, as the article is basically an ode to Zephyr’s stunning bravery:

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who was deliberately misgendered by a conservative group of lawmakers demanding her censure after Tuesday’s comments, said she will not apologize, creating a standoff between the first-term state lawmaker and Republican legislative leaders. Speaker Matt Regier refused to acknowledge Zephyr on Thursday when she wanted to comment on a bill seeking to put a binary definition of male and female into state code. … The issue came to a head Tuesday when Zephyr, the first transgender woman to hold a position in the Montana legislature, referenced the floor session’s opening prayer when she told lawmakers if they supported the bill, “I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” … House Majority Leader Sue Vinton rebuked Zephyr on Tuesday, calling her comments inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for. Later, the Montana Freedom Caucus issued its censure demand in a letter that called for a “commitment to civil discourse” in the same sentence in which it deliberately misgendered Zephyr. The caucus also misgendered Zephyr in a Tweet while posting the letter online.

Just in case you’d forgotten, the AP is reminding you once again how hypocritical the Republicans were for misgendering Zephyr in the same sentence where they noted their “commitment to civil discourse.” And now, just to add insult to injury, those Republicans are giving Zephyr the cold shoulder just because she told them they’ll have the blood of trans kids on their hands.

It’s the Republicans who should be censured, right, AP? This is Real Journalism™, folks. The AP deserves a damn Pulitzer for their coverage of this issue.

With the very first sentence in the headline, the @AP has chosen to steer the reader to a judgment in this situation, rather than dispassionately present the facts and story. — Clarity (@covid_clarity) April 21, 2023

Hey, Elon … can we get a “state-affiliated media” label slapped on the AP’s Twitter account, please?

The Associated Propagandists https://t.co/nwaDnyki3b — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 21, 2023

