We’re hearing that President Joe Biden’s nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, Saule Omarova, has requested that her name be withdrawn for consideration for nomination to the position of Comptroller of the Currency and that Biden has wisely accepted.

After Brett Kavanaugh, we don’t want to hear anything about inappropriate personal attacks that are far beyond the pale. So, Sen. John Kennedy wanted to know if he should address her as “professor” or “comrade.”

It could have nothing to do with Omarova’s ideas, such as her admiration of the Soviet banking system and her vision of doing away with all private bank deposit accounts.

As someone said above, maybe the Biden administration could stop nominating communists, and then it wouldn’t come to this.

