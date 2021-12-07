We’re hearing that President Joe Biden’s nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, Saule Omarova, has requested that her name be withdrawn for consideration for nomination to the position of Comptroller of the Currency and that Biden has wisely accepted.

President Biden has accepted Saule Omarova's request that her name be withdrawn for the nomination for Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, per a statement from him. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 7, 2021

Biden: "Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people. But unfortunately, from the very beginning of her nomination, Saule was subjected to inappropriate personal attacks that were far beyond the pale." pic.twitter.com/cDUwvY8k5B — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 7, 2021

After Brett Kavanaugh, we don’t want to hear anything about inappropriate personal attacks that are far beyond the pale. So, Sen. John Kennedy wanted to know if he should address her as “professor” or “comrade.”

It could have nothing to do with Omarova’s ideas, such as her admiration of the Soviet banking system and her vision of doing away with all private bank deposit accounts.

Omarova in her withdrawal letter: "I deeply value President Biden’s trust in my abilities and remain firmly committed to the Administration’s vision … At this point in the process, however, it is no longer tenable for me to continue as a Presidential nominee." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 7, 2021

Awesome news! — IndependentThinker (@Indepen57059092) December 7, 2021

Good — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 7, 2021

Good, I don't want someone who has demonstrated that her ideals and morals don't align with what we need in that position. — MO (@commentsrmine) December 7, 2021

A great day in American anti Communist history! — Royal Aden Yacht Club (@AlphaArtTweet) December 7, 2021

Good riddance. — Dade (@Hysteria87) December 7, 2021

Bye bye, comrade — chz_low (@LowChz) December 7, 2021

Just say no to communists. Need to keep the trend going. — SamuraiPunisher (@SamuraiPunisher) December 7, 2021

So the American people managed to beat off the nomination of one hard-core Marxist…congrats to all…only 500 more to go! — Yossarian: FJB! (@OzarkFool) December 7, 2021

It’s a disgrace that she was even nominated. — DC (@donna_appraise) December 7, 2021

She was a nasty woman. pic.twitter.com/6ctw8DsKPB — Weeping Cat in a Cowbot Hat (@theroyalDee) December 7, 2021

Now imagine the Biden administration vetting candidates and rejecting communists before they are made to. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) December 7, 2021

Loss for the Marxists. — Andrew (@Drewbbq1019) December 7, 2021

Commie takes the L pic.twitter.com/BeebkwFhWV — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) December 7, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Stephanie Mahley (@StephgSwisher) December 7, 2021

As someone said above, maybe the Biden administration could stop nominating communists, and then it wouldn’t come to this.

