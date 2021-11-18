Senate confirmation hearings for Comptroller of the Currency nominee — and out-and-proud USSR-loving communist — Saule Omarova are underway.

And even though Omarova is not ashamed to be a commie, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wants her critics to be ashamed of calling her one:

It’s outrageous for Senate Republicans to turn Saule Omarova into a Marxist bogeyman. She’s a bogeywoman (or bogeybirthingperson), obviously. Show some respect, Senate GOP!

Actually, we’d say that GOP Sen. John Kennedy has gone out of his way to be respectful toward Omarova. Look at how he went out of his way to make sure that he was addressing her properly:

Trending

What a guy! Watch:

That’s a very fair question to ask. It’s also a rhetorical question, since any honest person clearly knows that “Comrade” would be the appropriate honorific for Omarova.

Sherrod Brown is evidently not an honest person:

Brown is definitely telling on himself there. Showing infinitely more hostility toward Kennedy for making an evidence-based case that Omarova is a diehard communist than toward Omarova for being a diehard communist tells you pretty much all you need to know about Sherrod Brown and his priorities for this country.

***

Related:

Biden Treasury nominee says we want the oil, gas, and coal industries to go bankrupt

Here’s another insane proposal from Biden Treasury nominee Saule Omarova in her own words (it’s about your bank accounts)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: communismcommunistcomradeJohn KennedyMarxismMarxistprofessorSaule OmarovaSherrod Brownsocialismsocialist

Recommended Twitchy Video