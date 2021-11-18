Senate confirmation hearings for Comptroller of the Currency nominee — and out-and-proud USSR-loving communist — Saule Omarova are underway.

And even though Omarova is not ashamed to be a commie, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wants her critics to be ashamed of calling her one:

Professor Saule Omarova is one of the most qualified nominees we've EVER had to be Comptroller of the Currency. Yet Senate Republicans have turned an accomplished woman into a Marxist boogeyman. This is what happens when Trumpism meets McCarthyism. pic.twitter.com/kuAayjDNNV — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) November 18, 2021

It’s outrageous for Senate Republicans to turn Saule Omarova into a Marxist bogeyman. She’s a bogeywoman (or bogeybirthingperson), obviously. Show some respect, Senate GOP!

Actually, we’d say that GOP Sen. John Kennedy has gone out of his way to be respectful toward Omarova. Look at how he went out of his way to make sure that he was addressing her properly:

GOP LA Sen Kennedy to Comptroller of the Currency nominee Omarova: I don't know whether to call you 'professor' or 'comrade.' — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 18, 2021

What a guy! Watch:

"I don't mean any disrespect, but I don't know whether to call you professor or comrade." God bless @JohnKennedyLA. America's Senator. pic.twitter.com/em1IwBuHUZ — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 18, 2021

That’s a very fair question to ask. It’s also a rhetorical question, since any honest person clearly knows that “Comrade” would be the appropriate honorific for Omarova.

Sherrod Brown is evidently not an honest person:

Watch @SenSherrodBrown defend Biden's latest commie nominee and scold @JohnKennedyLA for asking questions about her history of praising Marxism. pic.twitter.com/JmXRDCqzOm — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 18, 2021

Brown is sort of telling on himself here. He accuses Kennedy of engaging in communist insinuation and character assassination, when Kennedy has just been reading back Omarova's own past comments and statements. https://t.co/5ibTxdnsNQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2021

Brown is definitely telling on himself there. Showing infinitely more hostility toward Kennedy for making an evidence-based case that Omarova is a diehard communist than toward Omarova for being a diehard communist tells you pretty much all you need to know about Sherrod Brown and his priorities for this country.

