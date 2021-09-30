Saule Omarova, Joe Biden’s nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, is an interesting gal. And by “interesting,” we mean “deranged.”

President Biden’s nominee for Comptroller of the Currency admires the Soviet economic system and thinks the Fed should “effectively ‘end banking,’ as we know it.” https://t.co/PMi0oh7spi via @WSJOpinion — Jason Willick (@jawillick) September 29, 2021

This sounds promising:

President Biden checked off another progressive identity box last week by nominating Saule Omarova as Comptroller of the Currency. Some Trump appointees were ridiculed for having supported the elimination of their agencies. Ms. Omarova wants to eliminate the banks she’s being appointed to regulate. The Cornell University law school professor’s radical ideas might make even Bernie Sanders blush. She graduated from Moscow State University in 1989 on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. Thirty years later, she still believes the Soviet economic system was superior, and that U.S. banking should be remade in the Gosbank’s image.

Read all about it!

What could possibly go wrong if we put a communist in charge of our banking system?

"Ms. Omarova thinks asset prices, pay scales, capital and credit should be dictated by the federal government." https://t.co/Hwc85K5Un1 — Ironwrkr (@Ironeng) September 30, 2021

In other words, she's a Communist. — Keith Finnegan (@KFinnegan) September 30, 2021

Biden has literally nominated a Stalinist who graduated from Moscow State University on a Lenin Scholarship. https://t.co/g36HrjrE2S — Tom Giovanetti (@tgiovanetti) September 30, 2021

the White House thinking they need to nominate not just a communist sympathizer but a *soviet* sympathizer who is opposed by Yellen as a way to placate members of the Democratic Party is very telling https://t.co/5qwjDsICD6 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 30, 2021

This is simply stunning. And terrifying. If you read one thing about how radical this administration is, read this. https://t.co/Jl8qrGOn7A via @WSJOpinion — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 30, 2021

Saule Omarova’s nomination needs to be DOA.