A couple of days ago we told you about President Biden’s Treasury nominee Saule Omarova and her desire to see the oil, gas and coal industries go bankrupt in order to tackle climate change.

Here’s another dream the potential Comptroller of the Currency has that we reported in late September, but here it is in her own words:

Proposal by Biden’s Treasury nominee Saule Omarova: "There will be no more private bank deposit accounts and all of the deposit accounts will be held directly at the fed" pic.twitter.com/ojQviX74Bz — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 12, 2021

How about NO?

The woman Biden nominated to be head up the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which "charters, regulates & supervises all national banks, federal savings associations," wants to eliminate private bank accounts. She talks about the govt "taking away money" from people. https://t.co/NhqkWBtzTK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 12, 2021

The leftists in this administration (and the ones they want to bring onboard) are threats to America as we know it.

This lunatic cannot be allowed anywhere near power or our financial system. https://t.co/LzQDE8Rtq7 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 12, 2021

Time to start banking at "The Pile of Cash Under my Mattress". — Ian (@ibramskyheart) November 12, 2021

Do not under any circumstances confirm this person https://t.co/KYZTcSljyu — Nancy Heath (@NancyHe75661955) November 12, 2021

If you don't call your representative/Senator/ whatever right now and demand that they vote against this nominee, we are doomed. Ask yourself why this administration would put someone with these views up for such a position? Unfathomable. https://t.co/VFUxXWWBe8 — Alvorms (@alvorms1) November 12, 2021

The government holding your money. What could go wrong? — Mary C (@emptynestegg) November 12, 2021

“Give your money to the people who are $30 trillion in debt… it’ll be fine!”

