A couple of days ago we told you about President Biden’s Treasury nominee Saule Omarova and her desire to see the oil, gas and coal industries go bankrupt in order to tackle climate change.

Here’s another dream the potential Comptroller of the Currency has that we reported in late September, but here it is in her own words:

How about NO?

The leftists in this administration (and the ones they want to bring onboard) are threats to America as we know it.

“Give your money to the people who are $30 trillion in debt… it’ll be fine!”

