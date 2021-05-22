OK, we’ve done about three posts on this already, so in case you missed it, we’re going to post the U.S. Army’s new recruitment ad, which someone spliced together with a Russian recruitment ad and compelled Sen. Ted Cruz to say we’re emasculating the military.

As Twitchy reported, both MSNBC’s Brian Williams and CNN’s Jake Tapper have suggested that “Kremlin Cruz” was pushing Russian propaganda by retweeting the Russian recruitment ad. Earlier in the week, though, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran, tweeted that Cruz was suggesting that the Russian military was better than the American military.

CNN, of course, couldn’t wait to get Duckworth on in person:

The question isn’t whether women make our military stronger — the issue is that the Army’s new approach to recruitment sucks. The animated ads suck and do not project power. There’s a difference between the rank and file military and the diversity, equity, and inclusion officers who greenlight these ads. Our military deserves better.

