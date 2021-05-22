OK, we’ve done about three posts on this already, so in case you missed it, we’re going to post the U.S. Army’s new recruitment ad, which someone spliced together with a Russian recruitment ad and compelled Sen. Ted Cruz to say we’re emasculating the military.

Wow. First it was the woke CIA ad, now it is a super-woke woke animated army recruitment ad featuring a lesbian wedding, an LGBT rights parade and women "shattering stereotypes" by joining the world's largest killing machine. pic.twitter.com/xDqP39EQei — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) May 12, 2021

As Twitchy reported, both MSNBC’s Brian Williams and CNN’s Jake Tapper have suggested that “Kremlin Cruz” was pushing Russian propaganda by retweeting the Russian recruitment ad. Earlier in the week, though, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran, tweeted that Cruz was suggesting that the Russian military was better than the American military.

Holy crap. Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn't suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment? https://t.co/Ja3P78wnrv — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 20, 2021

You really are as dumb as people claim. I believe the Senator was referring to the insufferably ridiculous recruitment ads. Your welcome, dummie. https://t.co/L7XY7uMjml — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 22, 2021

Actually @TammyDuckworth is even dumber than that. The left acts like we don't already know exactly who fomented what. They aren't very good at covering their crimes. I hope @tedcruz sues her ass off for the slanderous lies. — Diana Summers (@ladydshops) May 22, 2021

Shut up you insufferable hack https://t.co/skfNflfWED — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 22, 2021

Wondering how the military protected Cruz when they weren't even there… — Joshua Nelson (@jtwoseven) May 22, 2021

Holy Crap, @TammyDuckworth … it wasn’t an insurrection. Were you this naive as a soldier, too? — Wizard of Ozzz (@NavyDad66012) May 22, 2021

What leftists don’t realize is this is a losing issue for them. Nobody of substance likes that ad and all they’re doing is drawing more eyes to it… — Darth Ricmoy Houpri (@RLeePip) May 22, 2021

CNN, of course, couldn’t wait to get Duckworth on in person:

Senator Cruz, what exactly about that video was turning our military into "pansies?" I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/EQmY1NqPby — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 22, 2021

Americans dedicated to the mission make our military stronger. All this liberal gender politics pushed into the military distracts from the national defense mission & has done so for decades. Focus on treating all soldiers with respect & warfighting. Get back to basics. https://t.co/nsdmHt3mMw — libertybelle (@october601) May 22, 2021

The question isn’t whether women make our military stronger — the issue is that the Army’s new approach to recruitment sucks. The animated ads suck and do not project power. There’s a difference between the rank and file military and the diversity, equity, and inclusion officers who greenlight these ads. Our military deserves better.

Related: