It all started when Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the Biden administration’s push to make the U.S. military “woke” and shared a video in doing so:

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

I’m enjoying lefty blue checkmarks losing their minds over this tweet, dishonestly claiming that I’m “attacking the military.” Uh, no. We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies. The new Dem videos are terrible. https://t.co/19pYGa8cYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2021

MSNBC’s Brian Williams went full “journalism” and accused Cruz of pushing Russian propaganda, giving him the nickname “Kremlin Cruz” (which sounds like something that came straight from DNC headquarters):

"Remember, as you watch this, just how much Ted Cruz dreams of being president of a country someday, perhaps not this country for reasons like this," Brian Williams says after Sen. Cruz was criticized for sharing Russian propaganda. More: https://t.co/0YiwrJEWAb pic.twitter.com/0oVmwjbq6y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2021

Cruz then unloaded on one of the more notorious purveyors of fake news:

1/x Is there a more pitiful example of corrupt corporate media than Brian Williams? He was fired as the anchor of NBC Nightly News for "misrepresenting events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003.” Now, he’s a left-wing hack at MSNBC. https://t.co/0lGt3noUbQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

2/x Now, he’s throwing a hissy fit that I criticized the ridiculously woke video that the Biden admin put out. Williams accidentally told the truth, when he describes it as “a video meant to diminish the U.S. military.” TRUE. That’s the problem. (The Pentagon put it out.) — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

3/x Now, with his trademark ignorant snark, he’s dubbed me “Kremlin Cruz.” Three problems: (1) I hate communists, my family was imprisoned & tortured by communists, and Brian is a shameless apologist for Russian (and Chinese and Cuban) communists. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

4/x (2) I was arguing that our military needs to be able to kick the ass of Russian soldiers. It’s Brian & his lefty comrades that are working relentlessly to diminish the effectiveness of the U.S. military—the finest fighting force on the face of the planet. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

5/x And (3) JUST THIS WEEK Biden gave Putin a multi-billion-dollar gift, when he waived mandatory U.S. sanctions to allow Russia to build Nord Stream 2, a massive natural gas pipeline to Germany. Who authored the sanctions that STOPPED NS2? That would be me. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

6/x Cover that, Brian. But that would be actual news, something you don’t do. Use your condescending wit to call Biden “Kremlin Joe”—he’s the one illegally giving billions to Putin. But your corporate overlords wouldn’t let you. Congrats, Brian. You are Pravda. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

Ouch! But yeah, Williams had that coming.