It all started when Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the Biden administration’s push to make the U.S. military “woke” and shared a video in doing so:

MSNBC’s Brian Williams went full “journalism” and accused Cruz of pushing Russian propaganda, giving him the nickname “Kremlin Cruz” (which sounds like something that came straight from DNC headquarters):

Cruz then unloaded on one of the more notorious purveyors of fake news:

Ouch! But yeah, Williams had that coming.

