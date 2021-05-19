You can’t necessarily blame presidential candidate Joe Biden for being cagey about whether he’d pack the Supreme Court if he were elected. In October of 2020, he said “it depends on how this thing turns out,” gave “60 Minutes” “the swampiest lib answer ever given,” and saw his handlers escort reporters out of an event after he stumbled all over the question. Keep in mind, this is the same Joe Biden who called court-packing a corruption of power back in 2005.

In early April, the White House announced the formation of a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court comprised of a bipartisan group of experts to tackle questions such as the size of the Supreme Court and term limits for justices.

We’d thought that was a bad dream, but the commission held its first virtual meeting Wednesday.

First meeting of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States is underway. pic.twitter.com/mBx0eDxUN4 — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) May 19, 2021

Sixteen minutes later …

Well that was quick. Commission wrapped up until next meeting, which will include public testimony about #SCOTUS reform. That should take place in late June. — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) May 19, 2021

Of, they could just, you know, skip it.

Oh yeah. The public relations commission designed to try to figure out a way to make packing-the-court seem OK. — Ron Mahan (@RonMahan1) May 19, 2021

Theater — Midwit Trader Shillhouse (@shillycrypto) May 19, 2021

May it go the way of most presidential commissions. — vic proulx (@curtisrobin) May 19, 2021

The question just prior to this screen capture:

Q: Raise your hand if you've never accomplished anything of substance in your entire adult life. — sburn (@vetes928) May 19, 2021

What’s with all the Nazi hand gestures. That’s how this works, right? — Jay Nowak (@JTN716) May 19, 2021

If any of them had courage they would resign on the spot and call this what it really is — Will (@Will_A_II) May 19, 2021

Hey this is that thing nobody could ask about, but we all knew. Pathetic, grow that government to retain that power. — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) May 19, 2021

Interested to know if this committee would make their recommendations for the next president to enact, regardless of their party. — Mountaineer Rube (@MountaineerRube) May 19, 2021

Looking forward to a Supreme Court of at least 151 justices as the pendulum swings back and forth as the parties use this precedence to setting the court to their side because they can't accept election results. — Rob the Covfefe (@LatexEngineer) May 19, 2021

Totally ridiculous. Reason we have more cases to consider is because the legislation is passed based on completing the judicial review gauntlet since SCOTUS invents new rights that don’t exist. Correcting those cases is the justification to keep the court at 9 justices. — Brennan as i’ll ever be 🤙🏻🏄🏼‍♂️🏝 (@culture_surfer) May 19, 2021

I am looking forward to the first meeting of the Supreme Court Commission on the Office of the President of the United States! — Steve Jacobs (@DrSteveJacobs) May 19, 2021

So diverse — Buckets (@BucketsGalore2) May 19, 2021

Pale group. — Lord Acton-A-Fool (@LordActonAFool) May 19, 2021

Lots of white folks. — Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) May 19, 2021

I think I can safely say – fk them. No interest. American people do NOT support their unconstitutional actions. Go away and go home. — Senator Steve Carlson 2.021 (@SteveWCarlson) May 19, 2021

Lol…..Where was this "reform" committee when the Left held the majority??? — Lao Bai Xing – Illegit 46 (@JamesTag5) May 19, 2021

Weird this didn’t happen when Trump was President. — Matteo (@Skidog1111) May 19, 2021

Can't believe Trump is destroying our norms https://t.co/OSJS2ur55t — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 19, 2021

THE NORMS…….THE NORMS……. I CAN’T BELIEVE DONALD TRUMP IS DESTROYING OUR NORMS#IMPEACH — The_Fold (@The_Fold23) May 19, 2021

🤡 show — Tinsley (@Tinsley26569480) May 19, 2021

The Supreme Court is the only major institution in this country with any widespread credibility. Imagine how much credibility will it have after it gets expanded 3-4 times by Congress to retake control… — Curt (Libertarian) (@checkmatestate) May 19, 2021

None. It's one more step towards civil war that doesn't need to be taken but those in power only want more power. — David (@ALibertyWizard) May 19, 2021

Hard to believe not a single participant could set a good example and wear a mask on this Zoom conference like the President does. — Dan K. (@onteria) May 19, 2021

Ridiculous — BB (@BBnwindiana) May 19, 2021

"Raise your right hand if you agree to do absolutely nothing to uphold the Constitution" — Chakalarov (@VasilChakalarov) May 19, 2021

“By a show of hands, who here liked the movie Cuties?” — Stone Cold Steely Ice Man (@12AngelTrumpet) May 19, 2021

“If you are a cuck, raise your hand.” — A deplorable (@deplorableson) May 19, 2021

What a bunch of frauds — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) May 19, 2021

Jeffrey Toobin should have been there to lend the meeting the dignity it demanded.

