President Biden today will sign an EO forming a presidential commission to review the Supreme Courtâ€™s size, the possibility of term limits along with rules and practices.

According to Joe Biden in 2005, what heâ€™s exploring this year as president is corrupt and a power grab:

Biden no doubt cannot or will not care to remember what he said just over 15 years ago.

That certainly appears to be the case.

Unfortunately thatâ€™s true.

Update: Biden spoke of court-packing with similar language back in the 1980s:

