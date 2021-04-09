President Biden today will sign an EO forming a presidential commission to review the Supreme Courtâ€™s size, the possibility of term limits along with rules and practices.

According to Joe Biden in 2005, what heâ€™s exploring this year as president is corrupt and a power grab:

Reminder: Biden refers to court packing a "power grab" in 2005:

pic.twitter.com/AhQWp1a8F3 â€” Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 9, 2021

Biden no doubt cannot or will not care to remember what he said just over 15 years ago.

What is wrong with Biden? Is someone else doing all this and Biden is just saying yes to everything put in front of him? #bizzare https://t.co/hYxl8LVt1V â€” Coffee and Coffee (@Coffeeandbeans1) April 9, 2021

That certainly appears to be the case.

Joe lives by the mantra 'I don't do as I say.' â€” Wuhan Labs, SOE (@Feedr1) April 9, 2021

From "Power Grab" to gun grab, this administration is already a nightmare. And it just started. â€” Apple Pie (@ApplePi00330672) April 9, 2021

Unfortunately thatâ€™s true.

Update: Biden spoke of court-packing with similar language back in the 1980s: