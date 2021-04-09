Before he was elected, Joe Biden said if he won he’d put together a commission to study how to make up for what happened while Trump was in the White House and Republicans controlled the Senate. That appears to be exactly what Biden is doing here:

"Biden will today issue an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, comprised of a bipartisan group of experts on the Court and the Court reform debate." Topics will include SCOTUS size & term limits.https://t.co/brD6fxBpda pic.twitter.com/CUQNGNXNam — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 9, 2021

WH announces a commission on the Supreme Court to look at, among other things, "the Court’s role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices." pic.twitter.com/znGkVro4Cc — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 9, 2021

A couple of those words made us roll our eyes incredibly hard:

Bi partisan experts pic.twitter.com/0vMMn0NHbW — Larry Mann (@tulsavinoexpert) April 9, 2021

And there they are!

So glad we got rid of the guy who didn't respect norms. — ManMets7186 (@mets7186) April 9, 2021

Right? But no mean tweets!

Well I guess we finally got our answer on Biden's position on the Supreme Court! https://t.co/evXAxqM6MC — Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) April 9, 2021

He hates America and everything it was built upon — Small fish big pond (@learnthisgame) April 9, 2021

The real problem is people like Biden who’ve been in Washington forever, not SCOTUS Justices https://t.co/cntbAtaiEc — Conservative Masshole (@TheTimDeFelice) April 9, 2021

How about congressional term limits first, then SCOTUS can be addressed? For some reason they don’t want to go there.

Wouldn't term limits require a Constitutional amendment? That seems like a non-starter. First day and already making progress. Maybe I should be on that committee. — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) April 9, 2021

Noted moderate explores court packing. https://t.co/RgSwq64iNC — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 9, 2021

We need to get rid of Trump, who is trashing our beloved sacred institutional norms! https://t.co/ocHjblWaRr — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) April 9, 2021

Reporter: "Don't the voters deserve to know where you stand on court packing?" Biden: "No, they don't." — Johnny (@johnnyboyph) April 9, 2021

We remember that too.