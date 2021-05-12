White supremacy is rampant in America if you go by the number of people flashing “white power” signs, like that three-time Jeopardy! winner or the woman sitting behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing — they’re always outing themselves on TV.

Are we saying that white supremacy is not a problem? Not at all. But when you call everything white supremacist — like opposing open borders or critical race theory in schools or the storming of the Capitol on January 6 (one guy did have a Confederate flag), you kind of lose track of the actual white power rallies that attract, like, three people.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — whom we think should be busy getting things under control at the border — testified today before Congress at a hearing on domestic extremism.

JUST IN: Biden officials testify that white supremacists are greatest domestic security threat https://t.co/trfSuHZexk pic.twitter.com/8wYN6BqW1f — The Hill (@thehill) May 12, 2021

The Hill reports:

The Biden administration’s top law enforcement officials on Wednesday pledged to dedicate their resources to combat domestic violent extremists amid questions over whether the agencies are equipped to monitor such threats in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. … “Domestic violent extremists pose an elevated threat in 2021 and in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” Garland told lawmakers at the top of the hearing. … Garland dismissed concern from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) who asked whether the Justice Department was investigating with “equal vigor” protests in Portland, Ore., and other cities that were often a focus of former President Trump.

They won’t even say Antifa, and the president still insists it’s “just an idea.”

It’s actually amazing to see what’s happened “in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.” Government has suddenly taken an interest in riots, surrounded the Capitol in razor-wire fencing, conducted a one-day military “stand-down” for training on extremism, launched a “comprehensive internal review” to root out domestic violent extremism in the Department of Homeland Security, and more. And when a federal courthouse was under siege in Portland for months by left-wing extremists? They sent President Trump’s “stormtroopers” and “secret police” packing.

All 12 of them. — Nathan Mark O’Malley (@MalleyNathan) May 12, 2021

Oh. But not Antifa or BLM who’ve actually gotten people killed and done billions of dollars of property destruction. Fuck this guy. — Okay. (@corrcomm) May 12, 2021

Remind me again which group rioted and burned American cities down last year. — Craig Bachler 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@craigbachler) May 12, 2021

Ok…. and the people who have burned down police stations and set fire to courthouses and looted and destroyed multiple businesses are just swell?! — Saynt (@saynt614) May 12, 2021

And conveniently enough, 'white supremacy' can be defined however they see fit at any given moment, but mainly as anybody who dares to oppose their totalitarian regime 🤡🤡🤡 — Big Eva’s Court Jester, Sentient Microaggression (@WokeBigEva) May 12, 2021

Exactly. You nailed it. It's an unknown boogeyman they can use to keep people frightened so they will continue to vote D. — Kojak (@jay_jayrmay) May 12, 2021

Look at all the tweets claiming that if you support Trump, you’re a white supremacist. That makes half the country white supremacists, and we’re sure someone like Joy Reid believes that. Meanwhile, then-candidate Joe Biden baselessly insinuated that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist.

Just ask any Asian getting beat up in East or west coast Democrat strongholds. Or the people fleeing the 3rd world known as Portland. Or the burnt out business owners in Minneapolis. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) May 12, 2021

Yeah, keep this narrative going so as to distract, & ignore the obvious destruction. The deception is thick😕 — ❤B! (@BronwenJoy) May 12, 2021

The country is on fire, quick deploy the white supremacy narrative. — 🤡 (@U1F921) May 12, 2021

Huh? Is this parody? — Jevon Martyr (@BobbyDigitaI) May 12, 2021

This is declared while Antifa is rioting everyday in Portland. — Mark Fisher ‎ن (@Sadsushi) May 12, 2021

I didn't know Antifa was white supremacists now. huh. — Tim Hardin (@MemesByTim) May 12, 2021

This is so out of bounds. — White Goodman (@fatwhitegoodman) May 12, 2021

White Supremacy is the new Satanic panic. — Henry (@LamoineValley) May 12, 2021

I was wondering who sabotaged the pipeline. — CreatureFromTheBlackLagoon (@from_creature) May 12, 2021

Trump administration officials at DOJ, DHS, and FBI said the same thing, because that’s what the data shows. — Travis (@travton) May 12, 2021

Kind of like how the data shows that there is really no inflation if you exempt food and gasoline from the equation.

Related: