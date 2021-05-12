White supremacy is rampant in America if you go by the number of people flashing “white power” signs, like that three-time Jeopardy! winner or the woman sitting behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing — they’re always outing themselves on TV.

Are we saying that white supremacy is not a problem? Not at all. But when you call everything white supremacist — like opposing open borders or critical race theory in schools or the storming of the Capitol on January 6 (one guy did have a Confederate flag), you kind of lose track of the actual white power rallies that attract, like, three people.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — whom we think should be busy getting things under control at the border — testified today before Congress at a hearing on domestic extremism.

The Hill reports:

The Biden administration’s top law enforcement officials on Wednesday pledged to dedicate their resources to combat domestic violent extremists amid questions over whether the agencies are equipped to monitor such threats in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Domestic violent extremists pose an elevated threat in 2021 and in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” Garland told lawmakers at the top of the hearing.

Garland dismissed concern from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) who asked whether the Justice Department was investigating with “equal vigor” protests in Portland, Ore., and other cities that were often a focus of former President Trump.

They won’t even say Antifa, and the president still insists it’s “just an idea.”

It’s actually amazing to see what’s happened “in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.” Government has suddenly taken an interest in riots, surrounded the Capitol in razor-wire fencing, conducted a one-day military “stand-down” for training on extremism, launched a “comprehensive internal review” to root out domestic violent extremism in the Department of Homeland Security, and more. And when a federal courthouse was under siege in Portland for months by left-wing extremists? They sent President Trump’s “stormtroopers” and “secret police” packing.

Trending

Look at all the tweets claiming that if you support Trump, you’re a white supremacist. That makes half the country white supremacists, and we’re sure someone like Joy Reid believes that. Meanwhile, then-candidate Joe Biden baselessly insinuated that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist.

Kind of like how the data shows that there is really no inflation if you exempt food and gasoline from the equation.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alejandro Mayorkasdomestic extremismMerrick Garlandsecurity threatwhite supremacists