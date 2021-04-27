We believe this all started in earnest after the January 6 storming of the Capitol building. Rep. Steve Cohen, commenting on the National Guard presence that would be protecting Joe Biden’s inauguration, guessed that 75 percent of the Guard, which is mostly white and male, had voted for Donald Trump: “There are probably not more than 25 percent of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden,” he told CNN, meaning …?

In February, the Department of Defense directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a one-day “stand-down” for training on extremism, and we don’t mean left-wing extremism. The Washington Post’s Matea Gold lamented that the post-riot effort to tackle extremism in the military largely overlooked veterans,” who were present at the Capitol.

Now we’re learning that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has launched a comprehensive internal review to root out violent domestic terrorism in the department.

NEWS: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has launched a comprehensive internal review to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the Department of Homeland Security. @CBSNews Message to DHS employees 👇 pic.twitter.com/02M2fBe9US — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) April 26, 2021

“Recent events, including the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol, have highlighted that domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today,” Mayorkas writes, apparently including a whole summer of rioting across the country under the umbrella of “recent events.”

Didn’t they consider the National Guard “Trump’s stormtroopers” a year ago, and now they’re Nancy Pelosi’s personal bodyguards?

Pretty sure there are no Antifa members in the DHS. This is ridiculous. *Actual* white supremacists aren’t lining up to work for DHS either. This move is to try to purge people from institutions of power that don’t align with the values of the Democratic Party. — Danielle (@DanielleWalk20) April 27, 2021

WrongThink will not be permitted. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) April 27, 2021

Already a disaster with the rank and file, @SecMayorkas will now investigate them for ideological and political allegiance to him and the left. What an insulting message. https://t.co/PSHgOJY0BH — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) April 26, 2021

Ironically enough the worst example of a DHS employed person being a major threat to our national security is… Mayorkas himself. He's destroyed our border and is inciting mass illegal immigration. — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) April 26, 2021

Yeah, thousands of illegals are pouring over the border but this jack ass is looking for white supremacist in the ranks . Another treasonous member of #DementiaJoe ‘s administration — Angie (@BBillsfan951) April 27, 2021

So he has an excuse to specifically go after anybody who complains or reveals just how bad the border situation is? — Amy (@fiverrules) April 27, 2021

What the DHS is attempting to do, is label anyone that supports liberty, the Constitution, etc… as extremists, while catering to the DNC Brown Shirts known as Antifa. — MadYooper (@VDalecke) April 27, 2021

The “biggest threat to our national security” couldn’t even manage to get a dozen people to show up for nationwide rallies. These people have lost their fucking minds. Leftism is cancer. — AlexEuropa (@AlexEuropa2) April 27, 2021

We weren’t fans of the yahoos who stormed the Capitol in the first place, but they really did hand the Biden-Harris administration a free pass to comb through the ranks in search of far-right extremists — meaning anybody to the right of “moderate” President Biden.

