We believe this all started in earnest after the January 6 storming of the Capitol building. Rep. Steve Cohen, commenting on the National Guard presence that would be protecting Joe Biden’s inauguration, guessed that 75 percent of the Guard, which is mostly white and male, had voted for Donald Trump: “There are probably not more than 25 percent of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden,” he told CNN, meaning …?

In February, the Department of Defense directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a one-day “stand-down” for training on extremism, and we don’t mean left-wing extremism. The Washington Post’s Matea Gold lamented that the post-riot effort to tackle extremism in the military largely overlooked veterans,” who were present at the Capitol.

Now we’re learning that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has launched a comprehensive internal review to root out violent domestic terrorism in the department.

“Recent events, including the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol, have highlighted that domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today,” Mayorkas writes, apparently including a whole summer of rioting across the country under the umbrella of “recent events.”

Didn’t they consider the National Guard “Trump’s stormtroopers” a year ago, and now they’re Nancy Pelosi’s personal bodyguards?

We weren’t fans of the yahoos who stormed the Capitol in the first place, but they really did hand the Biden-Harris administration a free pass to comb through the ranks in search of far-right extremists — meaning anybody to the right of “moderate” President Biden.

