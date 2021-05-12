Now that Reuters has done their part to help President Biden spin inflation, Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan spotted a doozy of an assist for the Dems courtesy of the Washington Post:

Let's just remove a couple of key drivers of inflation so the number doesn't look as bad, shall we? This kind of stuff drives me crazy. Media going out of its way to soften blow of bad news for Biden, when for 4 years they would, on a daily basis, do the opposite for Trump. pic.twitter.com/AErfpTt0fo — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 12, 2021

The WaPo had to work hard to come up with that one!

"Inflation looks even tamer when removing the effects of THINGS PEOPLE ACTUALLY NEED TO BUY" — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) May 12, 2021

This is like when people talking about elections say, "well if you take out California . . ." — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 12, 2021

But who really needs, you know, food or gasoline? — Todd Myers 🐟🌲🐝 (@WAPolicyGreen) May 12, 2021

Just remove items needed to survive and then inflation doesn't exist. https://t.co/UBLwxDKqBx — Marianne (@ICherishFreedom) May 12, 2021

Next up from WaPo: Overweight? Just use Photoshop to remove the effects of cheeseburgers and pizza to show the REAL you!

See? If you take out the stuff people buy most on a daily basis, it ain’t so bad! Well done, @wapo 🙄 https://t.co/k1wiXZT8Z0 — EyeOnDenver (@youreyeondenver) May 12, 2021

Yeah take out the cost of food and fuel out of the inflation calculation because it's not like anyone needs to eat or drive.. 🙄 — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) May 12, 2021

Let’s just remove the prices of stuff you actually need to survive so we can continue to lie to you. @TomBevanRCP is on POINT. https://t.co/hneI9thSD9 — Talon “ Death Korps Menthol Smuggler” 02 (@02Talon) May 12, 2021

They do the same thing when convincing people that most political violence in 2020 was committed by right winged groups, after they’ve removed all BLM and Antifa violence from the data https://t.co/XIptVm4Ub6 — Thomas Cochrane (@EarlofDundonald) May 12, 2021

Shameless hacks.