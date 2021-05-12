Now that Reuters has done their part to help President Biden spin inflation, Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan spotted a doozy of an assist for the Dems courtesy of the Washington Post:

The WaPo had to work hard to come up with that one!

Next up from WaPo: Overweight? Just use Photoshop to remove the effects of cheeseburgers and pizza to show the REAL you!

Shameless hacks.

