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University Graduate Returning to Turkey, Citing ‘Hostility’ in the US

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 18, 2026

Newsweek reported on Thursday that a student from Bangladesh had wisely chosen to self-deport after enduring "inhumane" conditions in ICE detention. Joytu Chowdhury, a 24-year-old former student at Illinois Wesleyan University, alleged "inconsistent access to drinking water, saying detainees sometimes had to wait extended periods for necessities. He also described food as repetitive and lacking nutritional value and said overcrowded, noisy conditions made it difficult to sleep, with lights often left on and little sense of privacy." Sounds like self-deportation was the way to go.

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Oh, and his criminal record. "In August 2025, his student visa status was terminated. Chowdhury's criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence and retail theft," a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Newsweek.

Now we have more good news. WHDH in Boston is reporting that a Tufts University graduate is self-deporting to Turkey, citing "hostility" she has experienced in the United States.

WHDH reports, with the help of the ACLU:

Rümeysa Öztürk completed her PHD program at the university in February, and now she has left the country to live in Turkey.

“The time stolen from me by the U.S. government belongs not just to me, but to the children and youth I have dedicated my life to advocating for,” Öztürk said in a statement. “With them in mind, I am choosing to return home as planned to continue my career as a woman scholar without losing more time to the state-imposed violence and hostility I have experienced in the United States.”

Öztürk’s move comes a year after a widely-viewed video surfaced that captured masked ICE agents arresting her on a street in Somerville on March 25, 2025 — in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas. Her attorneys said she was taken into custody for writing an op-ed in the Tufts student paper that advocated for Palestinian rights.

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Yeah, we're sure an op-ed in a student newspaper got her taken into custody. Fox News' Bill Melugin adds:

The post continues:

… and hostility I have experienced in the United States - all for nothing more than co-signing an op-ed advocating for Palestinian rights," she is quoted in an ACLU release.

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She came to the United States, earned her PhD, and chose to self-deport to where she can practice her brand of Islamo-Marxism without government hostility.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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ACADEMIA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TURKEY

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