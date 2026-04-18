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From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 18, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Isn't it something that investigators never caught who leaked the majority draft decision in Dobbs to POLITICO in 2022? Only 82 staffers could have seen the draft. No one confessed, and in 2023, the Supreme Court released a public report concluding that investigators could not identify the leaker, and the investigation was dropped.

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Now, The New York Times is reporting that it has "obtained" secret memos by Supreme Court justices.

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The FBI managed to track down people who were inside the Capitol Building on January 6 to their homes in Arizona by using facial recognition, pinging cell signals, and researching ATM transactions, but the Supreme Court couldn't find the Dobbs leaker. And now we have another leaker, or the same person doing it again, because there were no consequences.

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SUPREME COURT THE NEW YORK TIMES JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR

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