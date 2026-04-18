From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?

Isn't it something that investigators never caught who leaked the majority draft decision in Dobbs to POLITICO in 2022? Only 82 staffers could have seen the draft. No one confessed, and in 2023, the Supreme Court released a public report concluding that investigators could not identify the leaker, and the investigation was dropped.

Advertisement

Now, The New York Times is reporting that it has "obtained" secret memos by Supreme Court justices.

Secret memos by Supreme Court justices, obtained by The New York Times, show how they decided to bypass time-tested procedures and create the modern “shadow docket,” a controversial new way of doing business. https://t.co/xNu6GXxmdl — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 18, 2026

It’s a real mystery who dislikes the shadow docket and would leak this information. I hope we can find out one day.



In other news, KBJ has thoughts… pic.twitter.com/J0N3EQU5A0 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 18, 2026

She wasn’t there then. She wouldn’t have access to this stuff. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 18, 2026

Sotomayor. Jackson wasn’t there at the time — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) April 18, 2026

Another leftist presumably employed in the chambers of the Supreme Court has leaked confidential court items to the media to help the left.



Fire everyone below Justice who had access. Start new. https://t.co/CaSQBSRYpw — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 18, 2026

Yes. I think this time - and last time - was Sotomayor. — Sonya Wyatt (@SonyaWyatt14) April 18, 2026

and this is why they should have found and prosected the Dobbs leaker — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 18, 2026

As soon as an institution is no longer serving the interests of leftists, the remaining leftists do everything they can to destroy its credibility and ruin the institution. This leak only serves the left so of course we know where it came from. A tale as old as time. — Tom Rodriguez (@TomRodriguezDC) April 18, 2026

Where in the Constitution are these “time tested procedures” and where does it say they’re illegal? — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 18, 2026

So this shows a consensus driven process and decision making. What is the supposed scandal? — Dark Elation (@realDarkElation) April 18, 2026

“Bypassing time tested procedures” is what Dems have done ever since Trump came down the escalator in 2015. Spare us. — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) April 18, 2026

Time-tested procedures like leaking to the MSM? — Tom Kasperski (@TomKaz) April 18, 2026

Guys, the memo is out!

The new leftist outrage is the "shadow docket" (and not the absurd rulings by left-wing nut job district court judges who think they are the President). — SowellFood (@SowellFood) April 18, 2026

Basically liberals are upset that the Supreme Court is overruling lower court decisions quickly, because their entire plan was to jam up the works with endless lawsuits and appeals.



Sorry, your lawfare has failed once again. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) April 18, 2026

Advertisement

The bigger story is that SCOTUS has a left wing leaker, and you're not interested in revealing who it is. — » J H « (@FuarFearg) April 18, 2026

Shouldn’t someone be under arrest for leaking secret memos? — TurningPoint (@johnflat) April 18, 2026

The FBI managed to track down people who were inside the Capitol Building on January 6 to their homes in Arizona by using facial recognition, pinging cell signals, and researching ATM transactions, but the Supreme Court couldn't find the Dobbs leaker. And now we have another leaker, or the same person doing it again, because there were no consequences.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.