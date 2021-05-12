Reuters is used to doing some heavy lifting on behalf of the Biden administration. Here’s one such example from this past March after Biden tripped repeatedly while going up the steps to Air Force One:

President Joe Biden may have taken a bit of a fall on his way into Air Force One but his approval rating is steadily climbing since he took office, according to a @Reuters/Ipsos poll pic.twitter.com/j8Pgw7PGjE — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2021

See what they did there?

But Reuters isn’t limited to covering for Biden’s stumbles, as evidenced by this spin on the rise in consumer prices:

U.S. April consumer prices jumped 0.8%, a larger than expected increase, amid booming demand from a reopening economy pic.twitter.com/uwntK1tS7f — Reuters (@Reuters) May 12, 2021

Wow, somebody just earned several State Media Points.

That is some headline indeed. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) May 12, 2021

Imagine if you will that Reuters headline if Trump were still president and the same things were occurring.

Inflation is good now. https://t.co/j657bXe3rt — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) May 12, 2021

Does Paul Krugman write those headlines?

*unprecedented amount of government money flowing through the economy. There, fixed your headline. — Fitz Rabbits (@fitzrabbits) May 12, 2021

Not to mention all the checks the government sent out.. oh yeah.. you didn't mention THAT. — Moshe Kaye (@moshek258) May 12, 2021

Maybe another 6 trillion in spending is the way to fix this? https://t.co/oMxjsXlSZE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 12, 2021

Well, Biden did recently meet with Jimmy Carter, so maybe he got some pointers from the former president.