Reuters is used to doing some heavy lifting on behalf of the Biden administration. Here’s one such example from this past March after Biden tripped repeatedly while going up the steps to Air Force One:

See what they did there?

But Reuters isn’t limited to covering for Biden’s stumbles, as evidenced by this spin on the rise in consumer prices:

Wow, somebody just earned several State Media Points.

Trending

Imagine if you will that Reuters headline if Trump were still president and the same things were occurring.

Does Paul Krugman write those headlines?

Well, Biden did recently meet with Jimmy Carter, so maybe he got some pointers from the former president.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesJoe BidenReutersU.S. economy