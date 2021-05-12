So, we’re closing in on month 4 of Malaise 2.0. Let’s take a look at those inflation numbers, shall we?

U.S. inflation rises more than forecast, hits 4.2% in April on base effect https://t.co/COWmOBzJ4u pic.twitter.com/7jPuAbuItq — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) May 12, 2021

U.S. consumer prices increased 4.2% in April, compared with a year ago. In 2020, before this increase, one in five Americans already reported struggling to afford food at some point in the past 12 months. https://t.co/LVhlcagmiz pic.twitter.com/K1GgDULwcj — GallupNews (@GallupNews) May 12, 2021

Up 4.2%, just in April? Does that make you nervous? Uneasy? Scared?

Well, if so, according to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, you need to cool your jets:

So, the inflation report wasn't a nothingburger, but it was sort of a White Castle slider — not a very big deal. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 12, 2021

Not a very big deal that prices have gone up and the value of the dollar is plummeting. So quit whining and freaking out!

it's only a big deal if you need to buy stuff. — THCarroll (@thcarroll1) May 12, 2021

Yup it’s only a problem if you have to eat or if you have to turn on the light, heat the room or take a hot shower.

Not a big deal — TΞⵙrᐲclΞS (@teoracles) May 12, 2021

Not a big deal, folks!

Saving this for when it doesn't age well. — ShloppyJoe (@JoeShloppy) May 12, 2021

It’s already stale and moldy.

You are so wrong this time. — Clive Mansa (@clivemansa) May 12, 2021

This time? When is he right? — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) May 12, 2021

Good point.

Why did anyone ever listen to anything you ever said? — S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) May 12, 2021