So, we’re closing in on month 4 of Malaise 2.0. Let’s take a look at those inflation numbers, shall we?

Up 4.2%, just in April? Does that make you nervous? Uneasy? Scared?

Well, if so, according to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, you need to cool your jets:

Not a very big deal that prices have gone up and the value of the dollar is plummeting. So quit whining and freaking out!

Not a big deal, folks!

It’s already stale and moldy.

Good point.

