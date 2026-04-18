Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has updated congressional disclosure documents to make a small adjustment to the amount of money she's worth.

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Also, the "adjustment" is anything but a small one:

Rep. Ilhan Omar filed documents with Congress saying her wealth was between $6 million and $30 million. Now she says that was a mistake, and her wealth is actually between $18,000 and $95,000. That's quite a difference. From @WSJ: https://t.co/nSSy3WUrNW — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2026

Omar explained what she expected to do not very long ago:

Omar was asked about the $6-30M net worth figures a few days ago:



“It's not a full picture of the numbers in the way that it is presented in the document because we have to do a range."



"I'm pretty sure it'll get, like, adjusted at some level when those ranges are looked at." https://t.co/aCDiSZHCEM pic.twitter.com/KrH6zFOjqQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2026

Let's just say that Omar hasn't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to alleged "mistakes."

Who among us hasn't made a $6 million to $30 million error in estimating our net worth for disclosure documents? https://t.co/wDgy2ZZYDq — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 18, 2026

Yeah, who hasn't made that "error" before? We can't help but wonder what number the IRS has.

For a dramatization. @BurtMaclin_FBI went back a bit for a clip of what Omar and her accountants might have been saying:

Ilhan Omar and her accountants discovering the “rounding error”: https://t.co/twoHrMWVzr pic.twitter.com/zfP7ABDFEx — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 18, 2026

Office Space perfection!

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