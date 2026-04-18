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Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'

Doug P. | 2:11 PM on April 18, 2026
Twitter

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has updated congressional disclosure documents to make a small adjustment to the amount of money she's worth.

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Also, the "adjustment" is anything but a small one

Omar explained what she expected to do not very long ago: 

Let's just say that Omar hasn't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to alleged "mistakes."

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Yeah, who hasn't made that "error" before? We can't help but wonder what number the IRS has. 

For a dramatization. @BurtMaclin_FBI went back a bit for a clip of what Omar and her accountants might have been saying:

Office Space perfection!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corruption like we've seen from Minnesota Democrats. 

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