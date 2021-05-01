We’re still trying to figure this out. President Joe Biden was the only world leader on a Zoom climate summit to be wearing a mask, which he said was to send a message to the world. A day later, he emerged from the White House wearing a mask only to take it off and proclaim you don’t need to wear one outside. A day ago, Biden was interviewed on “Today,” where he said wearing a mask even if you’ve been vaccinated is a “patriotic responsibility.”

In other words, no one knows what’s going on. And in that light, the Department of Defense denied a parking permit for American Veterans to hold their (outdoor) Rolling to Remember rally.

JUST IN: The @DeptofDefense has denied a parking permit to the American Veterans, or AmVets, to stage a rallying point at the Pentagon, ending a 32-year-old tradition on Memorial Day weekend for Rolling To Remember.https://t.co/ltUEjt3iJr — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) April 30, 2021

The Pentagon did issue a press release, saying “if COVID-19 conditions permit, the department would gladly consider supporting a future event request from AMVETS, potentially as soon as this Labor Day weekend.” That reminds us of when Biden told us we might be allowed to have small gatherings on Independence Day if we all complied with mask mandates and kept our distance.

BREAKING: @AMVETSHQ tells me the @SecDef & @DeptofDefense has denied it the use of the Pentagon parking lot for this year's @RollToRemember on Memorial Day weekend. The veteran's group now will attempt to secure RFK Stadium as a new rallying point for 10K veterans. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/sVE8AgPGHl — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) April 30, 2021

This is unacceptable @SecDef. AmVets has honored our brothers and sisters who didn't come home for 32 years. This gives a perception of political retaliation after the disgusting implications by Biden admin that vets are extremists. This is NOT a good look for @DeptofDefense. https://t.co/9GpkSiPLh3 — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) May 1, 2021

President DeSantis must fire all senior officers. https://t.co/jRehCVquuS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 1, 2021

Reminds me of when Obama blocked the Veterans from their Memorial parks.

They’re just afraid that large outdoor gatherings that aren’t Black Lives Matter protests could turn into superspreader events.

Hopefully, AmVets will find an alternative staging area:

Now, @AMVETSHQ will try and secure RFK Stadium as an alternative staging area.https://t.co/ltUEjt3iJr — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) April 30, 2021

