Last week, a fully vaccinated President Joe Biden showed up to an international online climate summit wearing a mask. Inquiring minds wanted to know what the mask was for, exactly.
Well, today, Jen Psaki gave them their answer:
“Because he is sending a message to the world” says Jen Psaki when asked why Biden was wearing a mask during video climate summit pic.twitter.com/kmkykY7qYS
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 26, 2021
Hmmm. OK. Well, maybe it’ll make more sense if you actually listen to her explanation:
Peter Doocy calls out Biden for still wearing a mask even though he was the only world leader on Zoom wearing one (and since he's long been vaccinated).
Jen Psaki insists he "was sending a message the world that he is putting in place precautions" as he was working.
Really. pic.twitter.com/EtcIaoPZsi
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 26, 2021
Or maybe the message is “my administration doesn’t actually understand science at all.”
He’s sending a message alright, just not the one he thinks
— Jonathan Weimar (@j_weimar) April 26, 2021
Definitely sending a message, not the one that was intended though.
— Larry (@LongBaIILarry) April 26, 2021
I don't think the message he sent is the one he hoped to convey.
— …Meh (@gbfergason) April 26, 2021
The “message” Joe Biden is actually sending could be a very destructive one.
But what message is he sending to those on the fence about getting vaccinated?
— David Schmidt (@drpepperdavid) April 26, 2021
That he doesn’t believe vaccines work???? https://t.co/6b1pgLEx3A
— KT (@kefaustin) April 26, 2021
What is that message? "Vaccines don't work"? https://t.co/QD0a6Oe06y
— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) April 26, 2021
Another round of applause for the Party of Science™.