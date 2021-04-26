Last week, a fully vaccinated President Joe Biden showed up to an international online climate summit wearing a mask. Inquiring minds wanted to know what the mask was for, exactly.

Well, today, Jen Psaki gave them their answer:

Hmmm. OK. Well, maybe it’ll make more sense if you actually listen to her explanation:

Trending

Or maybe the message is “my administration doesn’t actually understand science at all.”

The “message” Joe Biden is actually sending could be a very destructive one.

Another round of applause for the Party of Science™.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate summitCOVIDCOVID19Jen PsakiJoe BidenMaskPeter Doocy