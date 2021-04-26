Last week, a fully vaccinated President Joe Biden showed up to an international online climate summit wearing a mask. Inquiring minds wanted to know what the mask was for, exactly.

Well, today, Jen Psaki gave them their answer:

“Because he is sending a message to the world” says Jen Psaki when asked why Biden was wearing a mask during video climate summit pic.twitter.com/kmkykY7qYS — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 26, 2021

Hmmm. OK. Well, maybe it’ll make more sense if you actually listen to her explanation:

Peter Doocy calls out Biden for still wearing a mask even though he was the only world leader on Zoom wearing one (and since he's long been vaccinated). Jen Psaki insists he "was sending a message the world that he is putting in place precautions" as he was working. Really. pic.twitter.com/EtcIaoPZsi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 26, 2021

Or maybe the message is “my administration doesn’t actually understand science at all.”

He’s sending a message alright, just not the one he thinks — Jonathan Weimar (@j_weimar) April 26, 2021

Definitely sending a message, not the one that was intended though. — Larry (@LongBaIILarry) April 26, 2021

I don't think the message he sent is the one he hoped to convey. — …Meh (@gbfergason) April 26, 2021

The “message” Joe Biden is actually sending could be a very destructive one.

But what message is he sending to those on the fence about getting vaccinated? — David Schmidt (@drpepperdavid) April 26, 2021

That he doesn’t believe vaccines work???? https://t.co/6b1pgLEx3A — KT (@kefaustin) April 26, 2021

What is that message? "Vaccines don't work"? https://t.co/QD0a6Oe06y — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) April 26, 2021

Another round of applause for the Party of Science™.