Last night, after speaking at a “car rally” in Georgia, a fully vaccinated President Biden, surrounded by other fully vaccinated personnel, couldn’t find his mask and a search ensued. Biden’s mind was put at ease after his mask was found (from the video it looked like it might have been in his pocket the whole time), but even some in the media are questioning his insistence on constantly being masked up. Biden was asked about it during a Today Show interview and a lecture about “patriotic duty” ensued:

Biden on wearing masks despite being vaccinated: “It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake” pic.twitter.com/UZRxy0gKlV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

Biden’s going well beyond even the CDC’s recommendations:

I asked WH covid coordinator Jeff Zients whether the President is considering a travel ban on India & why the President isn't doing more to show people what you can do once you are vaccinated.

He dodged the first (pointing to existing protocols) & did not answer the 2nd question. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) April 30, 2021

Biden told @craigmelvin that he would wear a mask if he was sitting close to him, even if they are both vaccinated.

That goes against the latest CDC guidance, which says "you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart." — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) April 30, 2021

It’s enough to make you wonder if Biden’s actually trying to make people question the purpose of getting vaccinated:

Biden the anti-vax fear-monger is a real 2021 plot twist https://t.co/oVs4gbf0WJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 30, 2021

Bang up job from the leader of the Party Of Science™️ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 30, 2021

At what point do we call Biden an anti-vaxxer for his scaremongering about how little vaccines accomplish? https://t.co/4OqhcEWTto — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 30, 2021

Clearly Biden and the Democrats would like to keep people in fear for as long as possible.

They never want this to end — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 30, 2021

Why do Democrats hate science? https://t.co/BlR7acOZUt — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) April 30, 2021

IMHO, if you care about America remaining a free country, your “patriotic responsibility” is to ignore whatever Washington says about masks https://t.co/EOM9c2SsPy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

This doesn't encourage people to get the vaccine. The President should lead by showing that vaccinations work. https://t.co/F5sBuT5Dws — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) April 30, 2021

It's not about the science. https://t.co/NmzPGRiTA4 — Jay Walker (@TokenWasp) April 30, 2021

A point that Biden — wittingly or unwittingly — makes on a daily basis.