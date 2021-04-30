Last night, after speaking at a “car rally” in Georgia, a fully vaccinated President Biden, surrounded by other fully vaccinated personnel, couldn’t find his mask and a search ensued. Biden’s mind was put at ease after his mask was found (from the video it looked like it might have been in his pocket the whole time), but even some in the media are questioning his insistence on constantly being masked up. Biden was asked about it during a Today Show interview and a lecture about “patriotic duty” ensued:

Biden’s going well beyond even the CDC’s recommendations:

It’s enough to make you wonder if Biden’s actually trying to make people question the purpose of getting vaccinated:

Clearly Biden and the Democrats would like to keep people in fear for as long as possible.

A point that Biden — wittingly or unwittingly — makes on a daily basis.

