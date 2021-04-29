President Biden held a “car rally” in Georgia, and it’s too bad that his border czar Kamala Harris wasn’t there to help handle this particular protest:

Biden responded to the heckers’ requests this way:

So Biden’s got that all planned out in the next five days? Unlikely, but at least he worked his way out of that particular jam for the time being.

Perhaps that caused the president to be thrown off a bit, because at the end of his speech, the fully vaccinated president — around others who are also fully vaccinated — was really worried about what happened to his mask:

It took quite a search. Watch:

You can’t help but notice that Biden is often concerned about getting in trouble over fairly trivial things.

But hey, at least he got his mask back. Or at least, A mask…

Crisis averted!

The Biden White House’s messaging continues to be on point.

