President Biden held a “car rally” in Georgia, and it’s too bad that his border czar Kamala Harris wasn’t there to help handle this particular protest:

President Biden’s car rally in Georgia is interrupted by protesters chanting “end detentions now,” “abolish ICE” and “communities not cages” pic.twitter.com/QfUNGcpQGi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2021

Biden responded to the heckers’ requests this way:

HECKLERS: “CLOSE PRIVATE DETENTION CENTERS. ABOLISH ICE.” BIDEN: “I agree with you. I’m working on it, man. Give me another five days.” pic.twitter.com/oaJle6BrLw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2021

So Biden’s got that all planned out in the next five days? Unlikely, but at least he worked his way out of that particular jam for the time being.

Perhaps that caused the president to be thrown off a bit, because at the end of his speech, the fully vaccinated president — around others who are also fully vaccinated — was really worried about what happened to his mask:

“I’m looking for my mask. I’m in trouble,” says Biden as he prepares to leave the podium pic.twitter.com/P35P7dMIvn — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 29, 2021

It took quite a search. Watch:

Confused, fully vaccinated Joe Biden desperately looks for his lost mask while outside pic.twitter.com/fbyca42skC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2021

You can’t help but notice that Biden is often concerned about getting in trouble over fairly trivial things.

How come the President of the United States is always so worried about getting in trouble? Is he 5? Who does he think he’s going to be in trouble with? #trouble https://t.co/U1gtVbkTMy — MK Thales (@mk_thales) April 30, 2021

Who is he always in trouble with? He always says he's in trouble. Is this is a signal? https://t.co/JUYcfWa3j4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2021

Second time this week "I'm in trouble" does Jill beat him ? https://t.co/HXaErkIwWS — Richard Vogt (@Rvogt1_cba) April 29, 2021

But hey, at least he got his mask back. Or at least, A mask…

I thought this was doctored but I think it's really something that happened today. https://t.co/27e64RKQ92 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 30, 2021

Wait!?! Did that man bring him the mask and act like he didn't and Biden then holds it up like he "found" it? OMgosh. This is NUTS! — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 30, 2021

Crisis averted!

Democrats think this is fine. https://t.co/gE7ySxTcpN — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 30, 2021

He’s outside. He literally just announced the CDC says masks aren’t necessary outside for vaccinated people. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 29, 2021

The Biden White House’s messaging continues to be on point.