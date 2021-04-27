Now that the CDC has relaxed their guidance on outdoor masking (at least somewhat, if you’re fully vaccinated):

Here are the CDC's new recommendations for when to wear a mask and when not to. pic.twitter.com/NfcOz0tLh9 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) April 27, 2021

It’s time for Joe Biden to lead by example:

Biden approached the podium for his outside remarks while wearing his aviators and his mask pic.twitter.com/Jnz2nufEzQ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 27, 2021

Wait, why’d he do that?

Biden says he chose to wear a mask outside as he approached the podium so Americans could see him not put it back on until he got inside – per new CDC guidelines pic.twitter.com/ybeYnNXUDh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 27, 2021

Hmmm. Maybe it’ll make more sense if we just listen to him:

Biden tries explaining why he worse a mask outside despite new CDC guidance saying he doesn’t have to pic.twitter.com/8mVF6vjqHX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2021

Nope. Still asinine.

WTF? — Ben Young (@Candyman_Young) April 27, 2021

You know, we’re starting to think President Science doesn’t really science very well.

Joe Biden tells Americans that "beginning today" they can now picnic in a park outdoors without a mask – as long as they are vaccinated pic.twitter.com/DPZYs7lr3j — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 27, 2021

BIDEN: "If you're in a crowd like a stadium or at a conference or a concert, you still need to wear a mask even if you're outside." pic.twitter.com/44605Xp0Po — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 27, 2021

Joe Biden’s vaccine messaging is right up there with the CDC’s. Get fully vaccinated, but know that if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re not really safe because reasons.

No. Done. Stop with this b.s. Just stop. https://t.co/HRGQV2fTdf — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) April 27, 2021

Please do.