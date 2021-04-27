Now that the CDC has relaxed their guidance on outdoor masking (at least somewhat, if you’re fully vaccinated):

It’s time for Joe Biden to lead by example:

Wait, why’d he do that?

Hmmm. Maybe it’ll make more sense if we just listen to him:

Nope. Still asinine.

You know, we’re starting to think President Science doesn’t really science very well.

Joe Biden’s vaccine messaging is right up there with the CDC’s. Get fully vaccinated, but know that if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re not really safe because reasons.

Please do.

