This is welcome news:

So, we can now do all the things normal, sane people were already doing?

This applies to unvaccinated people, too, in certain circumstances:

From the AP:

The CDC guidance says that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

But from there, the CDC has differing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Unvaccinated people — defined by the CDC as those who have yet to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson formula — should wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They also should keep using masks at outdoor restaurants.

Maybe the CDC waited so long because they were creating this dopey graphic?

This was long, long overdue:

Yep:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

