This is welcome news:

JUST IN: CDC relaxes guidelines on wearing masks outdoors as more Americans get vaccinated.#komonews — Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) April 27, 2021

So, we can now do all the things normal, sane people were already doing?

Vaccinated people in the U.S. no longer need to wear masks outdoors in small groups, when biking or running alone and when dining outside, the CDC said. https://t.co/PtjlDAw6G5 pic.twitter.com/gvQyoXJjWH — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 27, 2021

This applies to unvaccinated people, too, in certain circumstances:

"U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too."https://t.co/Ycy6jqoF1x — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) April 27, 2021

From the AP:

The CDC guidance says that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people. But from there, the CDC has differing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated and those who are not. Unvaccinated people — defined by the CDC as those who have yet to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson formula — should wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They also should keep using masks at outdoor restaurants.

Maybe the CDC waited so long because they were creating this dopey graphic?

Here are the CDC's new recommendations for when to wear a mask and when not to. pic.twitter.com/NfcOz0tLh9 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) April 27, 2021

This was long, long overdue:

About freaking time https://t.co/kDmSl9PygL — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) April 27, 2021

Yep:

CDC catches up to what normal Americans have been doing since the start of this ridiculous lockdown. I've never worn a mask outdoors and will only wear one inside when it's expressly required (and even then I'll be damned if it's going over my nose and will remove it 1st chance). https://t.co/yu0CY3eUy8 — Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) April 27, 2021

***

