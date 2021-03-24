This is not the first time Sen. Tom Cotton has taken on critical race theory; last July, he was telling Tucker Carlson about his proposal to pull taxpayer funding from schools that use the New York Times’ 1619 Project in their curriculum. According to PragerU, the 1619 Project is being taught in more than 3,500 schools in all 50 states, despite even The Bulwark saying the 1619 Project “rests on bad history and misrepresented facts.”

As we learned the other day, the U.S. Navy has Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” on its recommended reading list for sailors. Donald Trump had made great strides in pulling critical race theory out of the federal government and its contractors, but now Cotton is introducing legislation to ban it from the U.S. military. The bill likely doesn’t stand a chance, but we’re glad someone’s paying attention.

SCOOP: Senator @TomCottonAR will introduce legislation tomorrow to ban critical race theory from the United States military. The bill would prohibit the armed forces from promoting the ideas of race essentialism, collective guilt, and neo-segregation. pic.twitter.com/wQY0Eb8vpv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 24, 2021

Read my full coverage of the legislation here: https://t.co/huRo1mBzLu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 24, 2021

P.S. I've posted the full text of the legislation on my website: https://t.co/9KL18o4E4B — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 24, 2021

Christopher Rufo writes in the City Journal:

… The bill would prohibit the armed forces from directly promoting the core tenets of critical race theory: that “the United States of America is a fundamentally racist Nation;” that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently racist or oppressive;” and that “an individual, because of his or her race, bears responsibility for the actions committed by other members of his or her race.” The bill also includes a provision against segregating members of the armed forces by race, which has become common practice in many CRT training programs. … Though the text of Cotton’s bill raises direct questions about critical race theory, its subtext asks a series of deeper questions: what is the purpose of the armed forces—to promote fashionable academic trends, or to defend the nation? If we are unwilling to prevent the armed forces from promoting the idea that America is a racist oppressor-state, then what are we defending in the first place? Senator Cotton should pose these questions to his colleagues as often as possible until he gets an answer.

What is the purpose of the armed forces? It would seem a simple question, but after seeing the military’s response to Tucker Carlson’s criticisms, we have to wonder. Why was the U.S. Army’s chief diversity officer triggered? Why is that even a job?

So important, thank you Tom! 🙏 — NE Sports ⚔️ (@nesportsbeat) March 24, 2021

Collective guilt is the step before collective punishment, which is a war crime. — Found Objects (@found_objects) March 24, 2021

This is what I call anti-racism — 🦁 טובא (@TovaAsHell) March 24, 2021

It should be extended to Universities and schools. — That Annoying Lad (@ThatAnnoyingLad) March 24, 2021

How about all of federal government? — Craig Kafir (@CraigLNU) March 24, 2021

How about ban it from any public institution, including schools. It's fine as an optional college course but no one should be forced to any brainwashing for any govt or business! — Ken 👮 ⚖ 🇺🇸 ⚔ (@kwm9999) March 24, 2021

This will fail miserably until Republicans take back Congress; however, it still needs to be brought up until it is made a law. — Tedwardo (@MrTedwardo) March 24, 2021

I think the chances are slim/none, but then I've become quite the pessimist as years have gone by and the race-hustlers have taken over.

Still, I appreciate the effort, and to the extent that it shines a light on this stupidity as it has seeped throughout out military. — Mary Luigi (@MaryLuigi1919) March 24, 2021

This issue is one of the many terrifying, real, and immediate national security threats posed to our great nation because of this dangerous ideology. — James Lindsay, Donald Trump of intellectuals (@ConceptualJames) March 24, 2021

Any chance it passes? Or even gets to the floor? — Winston Smith (@1TimothyOne12) March 24, 2021

Probably not. President Trump had signed an executive order, but he wasn’t in office a week before President Biden reversed the Trump administration’s “harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training.”

No wonder Carlson triggered them so badly, if the military thinks “sensitivity training” is part of its core mission.

