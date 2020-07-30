We have done a few posts on historians who’ve taken issue with and asked for corrections to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, a collection of essays that many school districts have adopted into their history curriculums. “It left the history out,” said one scholar. The Bulwark said earlier this year that the 1619 Project “rests on bad history and misrepresented facts,” and when Sen. Tom Cotton started making noise about pulling funds from schools that use the 1619 Project in their curriculums, project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones admitted that “the 1619 Project is not a history” but rather “a work of journalism that explicitly seeks to challenge the national narrative and, therefore, the national memory.”

So it’s not a history, but it’s being used in many school districts to teach history, supposedly.

Cotton was on with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday night and talked about his opposition to using the 1619 Project in schools.

We doubt the bill has a chance, but it’s always good to see someone shine a light on what public schools are teaching, if anything.

