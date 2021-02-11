Democrats care about people and they care about justice. They just didn’t care enough to check out which state Charlottesville is in before using the tragedy there as further evidence that former President Trump’s incitement of insurrection — the actual charge — spanned years and only came to fruition on January 6. As we expected, Democrats would overreach, not simply tying Trump to the storming of the Capitol with his rally speech but to every other right-wing controversy out there. Law professor Jonathan Turley notes that Rep. Jamie Raskin even tried to tie Trump to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

…Raskin is now detailing the Whitmer kidnapping plot and suggesting culpability by Trump. The plot was uncovered and prosecuted under the Trump Administration. This is the type of argument that would be barred in an actual court… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 11, 2021

Trump had nothing to do with the Michigan kidnapping plot. At least one of those knuckleheads hated Trump, and one participated in black lives matter. Trump doesn’t forfeit his right to criticize the governor just because of some criminals. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 11, 2021

One of the would-be kidnappers even said on Facebook he wanted to lynch Trump; “Wanna hang this mf’er too….”

We knew it was coming — no attempt by Democrats to paint Trump as a white supremacist is complete without it — and they also brought up the Charlottesville “fine people” hoax, which Breitbart’s Joel Pollak and cartoonist Scott Adams have been tirelessly debunking. No, Trump did not call neo-Nazis “very fine people.”

Inevitable: @RepRaskin brings up Charlottesville #finepeoplehoax. Does not play the part where Trump condemned the violence and the neo-Nazis. Everything in this presentation is a lie. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 11, 2021

If one of Trump's lawyers plays the unedited Fine People Hoax video to debunk it in front of America, will the networks cut away or let the public know how badly they lied to them for years? Finally, excitement! https://t.co/iXL98cNGGb — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 11, 2021

Trump condemning the white supremacists is right there on video and in the transcripts, but of course they didn’t show the whole video.

There are no fine people on the side of the Confederacy or supporting its monuments. He said there were. Not a hoax. — Clayton (@claytooine) February 11, 2021

Indeed he did say there were fine people on the side who wanted to preserve Confederate statues and monuments. He also asked where it would stop, and now we have Abraham Lincoln’s name being removed from a school and Boston removing its Emancipation Monument (also featuring Lincoln) because it made people “uncomfortable.” There’s even been talk of erasing Mount Rushmore. He had a good point.

But he also made it clear, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

Many opposed taking down the statues and did not support the Confederacy. For instance, history purists. There are actually African Americans who opposed taking them down. The problem with narrow thinking and closed minds is they assume everyone else thinks just like them. — Donna White (@donnawhite) February 11, 2021

I think the problem is assigning motives.

Many people seem to equate not wanting a confederate statue taken down with white supremacy.

They believe there can be no other possible reason, sensical or not, that they might be there. That white supremacy must be the singular reason — Emperor (@emperorknowbest) February 11, 2021

Show it all. Call witnesses to the stand, under oath. Otherwise it's all a show anyway. — Kenny Christian 🔆🌙⭐💎 (@Ocean_Bound) February 11, 2021

If his lawyers don't do that they are incompetent or compromised — Z3rgling (@Z3rgling2) February 11, 2021

Serious question: which "fine people" remain in the Unite the Right rally after removing the white supremacists/neo-Nazis and their sympathizers? — Yasir (@yasirlatifi) February 11, 2021

I interviewed a few of them. Some locals who just wanted history preserved and disavowed the racists, and some free speech absolutists who also disavowed all racism. They did not get near the tiki torch guys. The fake news did not interview them. See the problem? — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 11, 2021

Trump condemned white supremacists in that same paragraph, yet Joe Biden can go on CNN and say he’s never heard Trump “say one negative thing about white supremacists” and get away with it. Where was CNN’s fact-checker?

