This isn’t a new attack from Joe Biden against President Trump. Biden kicked off his campaign in April 2019 with a video in which he claimed that Trump had called white supremacists in Charlottesville “very fine people,” and this February, Biden appeared on ABC News’ “This Week” and said, “He’s yet once to condemn white supremacy, the neo-Nazis. He hasn’t condemned a darn thing.” The Charlottesville hoax came up again during the Democratic National Convention, and apparently it came up again Thursday on CNN.

"Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists?” Joe Biden says on CNN. "Have you ever heard it?" — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 27, 2020

This is the part where, if he were a Republican, you could fact-check his misleading question. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

Even FactCheck.org fact-checked Biden’s claim that Trump had not once condemned white supremacists and found it false.

Yes. After Charlottesville. — essential toilet paper merchant (@YearsPastMatter) August 27, 2020

You mean besides “they should be condemned totally?” — Mr. Spock rocks (@Logic2260) August 27, 2020

Yes, in the fine people hoax, he specifically called out white supremacists and bro-nazis. It was right there on TV, bigger than life — BeautifulSoul💜 (@BeautyIsMine77) August 27, 2020

Um, yes. As you have. — Phil E. Sportznutt (@PhilaSportzGuy) August 27, 2020

Yes, multiple times. But I expect Biden to confuse facts from lies. — Carol Taylor 🇺🇸 (@Causeygyrl) August 27, 2020

Yes, the non-fake news and social media has those clips, and all conservatives have seen them multiple times. If you haven’t, upgrade your sources. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 27, 2020

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” Trump I found this Googling Trump and Charlottesville, took all of a half minute. The willful ignorance in this thread is one of the reasons Trump will sweep it this November — Severely Ltd. noPhD. (@SeverelyLtd) August 27, 2020

Imagine displaying this level of ignorance. — Michael (@mcaark) August 27, 2020

Multiple times — OriginalMarko (@DragonMarko1) August 27, 2020

Uh, yeah. Repeatedly. I guess Joe forgot. It's become something of a pattern with him. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 27, 2020

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy.” So, yeah.

The hoax lives in the tribal mind — 9Dart (@lawndart180) August 27, 2020

Yup, many times. Way to not correct @JoeBiden’s lie. — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) August 27, 2020

And the answer should have been “yes, Mr Biden, we all have.” But of course Anderson remained silent and let it play the way he wanted it to. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) August 27, 2020

I have, he does it a lot. Joe Biden's hearing must be as bad as his brain. — 🇺🇸 Paul 🛡️ (@thenotfakepaul) August 27, 2020

Many times. He has called them out by name on multiple occasions. It’s so easy to fact check this. Here’s just one: pic.twitter.com/vHBnawAL3F — Jackie Chea (@Fair_and_Biased) August 27, 2020

Actually yes, many many times. Way more times than I have heard Biden condemn rioting and looting. — balagan (@pregocacio) August 27, 2020

Ask Joe Biden about the Richard Spencer endorsement. — linda thompson (@lthomps54) August 27, 2020

Yes, many times. Perhaps that is why the head of white supremacists is endorsing Joe Biden. — Ouiser (@Ouiser8) August 27, 2020

You could find a clip online of Trump denouncing supremacists within 30 seconds, but keep up the lies. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) August 27, 2020

You immediately fact-checked him on the multiple times Trump has done so, right? — Gator (@DBullGator) August 27, 2020

Neither you nor Anderson Cooper corrected the record. Moreover, you’ve failed to do so in this tweet. Please continue to tell me the media is in no way biased. — JJ Mitch (@JJMitch234) August 27, 2020

Breaking news: Joe Biden is a shameless liar and he’s not about to change … and CNN’s poor fact-checker just couldn’t find any lies during the Democratic National Convention to call out. Let’s see if he tweets about this today to set the record straight.

Obligatory:

Joe Biden on President Trump: "I think everybody knows this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth." — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 27, 2020

Related: