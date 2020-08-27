This isn’t a new attack from Joe Biden against President Trump. Biden kicked off his campaign in April 2019 with a video in which he claimed that Trump had called white supremacists in Charlottesville “very fine people,” and this February, Biden appeared on ABC News’ “This Week” and said, “He’s yet once to condemn white supremacy, the neo-Nazis. He hasn’t condemned a darn thing.” The Charlottesville hoax came up again during the Democratic National Convention, and apparently it came up again Thursday on CNN.

Even FactCheck.org fact-checked Biden’s claim that Trump had not once condemned white supremacists and found it false.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy.” So, yeah.

Breaking news: Joe Biden is a shameless liar and he’s not about to change … and CNN’s poor fact-checker just couldn’t find any lies during the Democratic National Convention to call out. Let’s see if he tweets about this today to set the record straight.

