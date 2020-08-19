As we told you earlier, the Washington Post’s fact-checker said that last night’s Democrat convention was more emotional than fact-laden, which meant there weren’t many facts to actually check.

CNN’s fact checker doesn’t seem interested in the Dem convention either, but he is all over claims made by Trump and others on the Right:

Though there have been some whoppers told at the DNC convention, CNN’s Daniel Dale has been mostly focused elsewhere:

Nothing about Michelle Obama claiming the border “cages” started with Trump? Nothing about Bill Clinton lecturing Trump about respecting the Oval Office? Nothing on Sally Yates accusing Trump of weaponizing the Justice Department? Ah, but that stuff must just fall under the “subjective opinion” umbrella:

Ah, the “subjective opinion” out that the WaPo went with. “Fact check” gold.

They couldn’t make it more obvious.

