The second night of the Democratic convention brought with it a somewhat tepid celebration at Biden HQ after he officially secured the party’s nomination (even though AOC formally nominated Bernie Sanders).

Additionally, former Justice Department lawyer Sally Yates gave a short speech, and Byron York saw some serious projection going on:

Former top Justice Department official Sally Yates, part of DOJ targeting of Michael Flynn, just spoke to Democratic convention. Said of Trump: 'He's even trying to sabotage our Postal Service.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 19, 2020

And the accusations got even more hilarious considering the source:

Sally Yates accused *Trump* of trying to weaponize the Justice Department? Really… https://t.co/VawQefUlto — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 19, 2020

York wrote about Yates’ speech at the convention last night, among many other things:

Night Two started where that left off, with former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates — you remember her as one of the Obama appointees who weaponized the Justice Department in an attempt to undermine the incoming Trump administration — having the chutzpah to accuse President Trump of weaponizing the Justice Department. In addition, Yates said that Trump “is even trying to sabotage our Postal Service, to keep people from being able to vote,” which is a Democratic talking point du jour that has no basis in fact. And then Yates claimed that being political was a new thing for her — perhaps the biggest stretch of the evening.

That’s all just so rich!

"Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty" — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 19, 2020

Typical response from a Democrat, who are the Masters of Projection! https://t.co/XqdfJd493I — Judy BlueEyes (@judyblueeyes17) August 19, 2020

As always, if you want to know what the Democrats are doing in secret, look no farther than what they are accusing the opposition of doing publicly. — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) August 19, 2020

The “projection” was strong not just with Yates, but with many other speakers at the Dems’ convention.

Sally Yates just confirmed how deeply partisan, biased and corrupt she really is. — Diane Piette (@DianePiette1) August 19, 2020

Sally Yates doesn’t have the best track record with honesty, just sayin — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) August 19, 2020

Dem constantly accuse Trump of lying while all the time lying themselves. https://t.co/qdjsmFh69F — Laura Lynch Wells (@LauraLynchWells) August 19, 2020

Sally Yates? The same one who confirmed that Comey "went rogue?" That one? https://t.co/kiNrvpZ15q — MongoLikeU (@MongoLikeU) August 19, 2020

***

Related:

Sally Yates confirms James Comey went ‘rogue’ in setting up interview of Michael Flynn