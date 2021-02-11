Donald Trump liked to say that he only hires the best people, but that’s doing a disservice to Democrats.

Because they’re clearly just as adept as he is when it comes to judging their people’s competence:

Impeachment manager exhibit incorrectly identifies Charlottesville, VA, as Charlottesville, NC pic.twitter.com/hXTaZ4bkhF — Evie Fordham (@eviefordham) February 11, 2021

Because of course.

Don’t worry — it gets even better:

….and now Diana DeGette just said Charlottesville, WV. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) February 11, 2021

Because of course.

So far today impeachment managers have referred to the 2017 Unite the Right Rally as “Charlottesville, NC,” and “Charlottesville, West Virginia.” 🙃 — Katie B (@kittie_beth) February 11, 2021

@RepRaskin Come on guys. CHARLOTTESVILLE is in VIRGINIA. Not NC or WVA. Fix your slides and notes if you are going to keep using our tragedy as an example. INSULTING. — Watermuse (@LasalladeLori) February 11, 2021

@jaketapper can someone tell me why a slide from impeachment members had “Charlottesville NC” and then the representative said “Charlottesville WV”???? Really??? Not a good look… — MamaShu (@LauraEire23) February 11, 2021

Oh dear. It’s not Charlottesville NC nor WV. It’s VA. — nancy merritt (@nanmerri) February 11, 2021

Good Lord, #ImpeachmentTrial Charlottesville IS IN VIRGINIA !!!

Not West Virginia, Not NC!! Please!!!! — dpcrva (@dpcrva) February 11, 2021

@RepRaskin Charlottesville is in Virginia, not NC or WV. Please make this correction. Thank you. — Robbie Morissette (he/him/his) 🥁 (@RMorissette36) February 11, 2021

OK…I think the impeachment managers are doing a fine job, but am I the only one more than a little annoyed that, so far, they have managed to place Charlottesville in both NC and WV, but not actually in its rightful state of VA? It's kind of a well-known city, y'all 🤦‍♂️ — Louisa Pittman (@Archy_sailor) February 11, 2021

@RepDianaDeGette I really appreciated your thorough remarks today at the Impeachment Trial.

But PLEASE make a public correction: CHARLOTTESVILLE is in VA, not WV, as you stated, nor NC as previous video presentation showed.

It's home to MONTICELLO, & "Mr Jefferson's university! — Melisa Casacuberta (@macasacub5) February 11, 2021

Charlottesville, NC? Charlottesville, WV? C’mon on now!! — 2longgrass (@2longgrass) February 11, 2021

WTF #HouseImpeachmentManagers 2x now y’all messed up where Charlottesville is, VIRGINIA not NC not West VA. How can we trust your facts if you mess up something so simple? @RepDianaDeGette @RepRaskin — RockOn RockChic (@HangryTweeeter) February 11, 2021

Well, to be fair:

Close enough for government work. — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) February 11, 2021

So it should be good enough for the rest of us, right?

Maybe they'll get it on the next try. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) February 11, 2021

Don’t hold your breath. Especially if you live in Charlottesville.