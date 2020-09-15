As Twitchy reported Monday, after Joe Biden gave a short speech in what looked like his backyard, an ABC News reporter called out the hard-hitting question, “Are the gloves off?” We know that journalists assigned to cover Biden (and those that aren’t) are anxious for him to disprove President Trump’s “Sleepy Joe” moniker and for him to actually get out there and, you know, campaign.

Biden was in Tampa, Florida Tuesday, where he was greeted by more Trump supporters than his own. He spoke to veterans about veterans, skipping over the VA scandal under the Obama administration, and then ran to catch his private jet. We thought Trump was the “climate arsonist,” but it looks like Biden will fly from Delaware to Florida and back to speak to a handful of people and then not take questions.

The Biden campaign tweeted a photo of Biden apparently jogging up the steps of the plane:

Yesterday: CLIMATE CHANGE! Today: FIRE UP THE PRIVATE JET! https://t.co/sKq44GSCZ5 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 15, 2020

Monday’s speech was all about climate change bringing fires, floods, and hurricanes to your suburb if he’s not elected.

I look forward to you flying to a random location, taking no questions, and flying back home to the sycophantic cheers of the media https://t.co/H50KfwgaOU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 15, 2020

Applause track promotional consideration provided by DNC Audio.

Copyright 2020. — Gib🇺🇸 (@Gibstra) September 15, 2020

A whirlwind campaign! — MER (@local_onthe8) September 15, 2020

I love how they have him do these 3 second jogs to try to make him look younger and more active. — LetsBeFriends (@idiotJournos) September 15, 2020

The Harris administration is on the move! — Mountain Flow (@Mountainflow3) September 15, 2020

Then taking tomorrow off to rest. — Karen McLaren 🔻👌🏻👌🏽👌🏿 (@Libercon2016) September 15, 2020

What's the point of flying anywhere? He just talks for 3 minutes, no questions, then goes home. — Crypto Patty (@CryptoPatty) September 15, 2020

He's also about 3 news cycles behind…..focusing on the military angle and the Atlantic article…..that was yesterdays news 5 days ago…… — Jonathan Waldie (@jkwaldie) September 15, 2020

Did I miss a revision to the Green New Deal permitting unnecessary air travel? It seems like it would be infinitely more cost effective to set up a sound stage with multiple teleprompters, changing the backgrounds (hangars/fields seem popular) to further the campaigning illusion! — Kevin Florenz (@kflorenz1) September 15, 2020

I think he should fly somewhere, lecture us all on the dangers of fossil fuels and then fly back without taking questions. — Craig Fischer (@PocketPro15) September 15, 2020

Not wasting jet fuel at all — Freddie11111 (@Freddie111112) September 15, 2020

Joe's campaign is, in three words, a ridiculous farce, and, for the life of me, I can't figure out what the Democrats are doing here. — Jemma ︻╦╤─ (@Donadeedooda) September 15, 2020

I thought you were against climate change. You fly in on a private jet, take an SUV to talk to empty rooms with no supporters, talk to a camera, then take no questions and fly home. Waste of hot air from both you and the plane you flew in on. — I kneel to no one (@Unknown37102318) September 15, 2020

No need to leave his home for that little talk! No people and no questions from the press! — Fanny (@americanway79) September 15, 2020

There was video, though, so we got to see him talk about the upcoming Harris-Biden administration.

He's having a town hall in Scranton, PA right down the road from me and the town is not invited. Aint that some [email protected] — ECR570 (@ECR570) September 15, 2020

His recycled, outdated speeches are behind 20 news cycles. “I would, will, when….” mantra include many Trump accomplishments. Biden really needs to socialize more, get out of the you know, the thing. 🤔 — CasadeAloha (@Awapuhiii) September 15, 2020

"Show Joe with mask at all times!" campaign strategy to avoid live questions is losing steam. Kamala Harris is actively talking about her administration. — Will T. (@WillTeullive) September 15, 2020

She is.

