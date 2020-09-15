It’s almost as if Kamala Harris has an ulterior motive running as Joe Biden’s vice president.

Almost.

Watch.

The moment she realizes she screwed up and said the quiet part out loud … *chef’s kiss*

It’s not like people don’t realize Kamala is just using another old man for her own personal gain. We know her record. But to hear her accidentally admit it? So many yikes.

Biden and Harris do seem to have some serious ‘handlers’ when it comes to their campaign. It’s as if some giant Democratic machine is actually running things.

Ahem.

Trending

Something like that.

Nope.

Biden?

Biden who?

And we thought Hillary was a threat … yikes.

***

Related:

Just PAINFUL! Joe Biden gets confused … again … seems to think he and Obama are running for re-election (watch)

‘Who wants to tell him?’ Clueless dolt Rob Delaney gets hilariously SAVAGE civics lesson on the Senate (puppets and crayons!)

‘Facts be DAMNED’: Drew Holden torches Dems, media, and blue-checks over Lancaster narrative in EPIC receipt-filled thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionadministrationJoe BidenKamala Harris