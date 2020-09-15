Joe Biden is in Tampa, Florida this afternoon for a roundtable on Latino voters:

Boarding his flight to Tampa, FL, Joe Biden says his plan to handle disinformation campaigns targeting Latino voters in the state is to “just tell the truth. Everybody knows who Trump is. People are going to show up and vote.” pic.twitter.com/Cnn2MidS6b — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 15, 2020

And a large group of Trump supporters in on hand to greet him:

Biden’s Tampa event is a roundtable with veterans. Clifton Alexander, left, came out to protest. Riverview resident left the Air Force in June as a captain. “Trump definitely is a better supporter of the military,” he said. Doesn’t believe that Trump called war dead “losers” pic.twitter.com/W8N5vqrfwV — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) September 15, 2020

Biden supporters did provide salsa music, however:

Outside the #Biden event in Tampa today, but it’s the #Trump supporters who are really bringing the energy. That said, the salsa music was courtesy of the Biden folks. pic.twitter.com/3merpR9s7Y — Josh Solomon (@ByJoshSolomon) September 15, 2020

And there was at least one Biden supporter driving around the event:

The @JoeBiden car parade arrives among a sea of @realDonaldTrump supporters. Biden set to arrive at 1:30 in Tampa @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/DfEnlUOlvs — Jennifer Holton FOX 13 (@jennholtonFOX) September 15, 2020

But the Trump supporters vastly outnumbered those of the former vice president:

A few hundred Trump supporters counterprotesting outside Biden private roundtable in Tampa. About a dozen Biden supporters across the street. Things got very chippy for a few minutes — Biden supporters were surrounded, being accosted and screamed at Luckily calmed down @WFLA pic.twitter.com/aS1rCGCdkZ — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) September 15, 2020

Welcome to Florida, Joe.

