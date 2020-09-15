Joe Biden is in Tampa, Florida this afternoon for a roundtable on Latino voters:

And a large group of Trump supporters in on hand to greet him:

Biden supporters did provide salsa music, however:

And there was at least one Biden supporter driving around the event:

But the Trump supporters vastly outnumbered those of the former vice president:

Welcome to Florida, Joe.

