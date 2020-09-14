You of course remember Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who decided to brandish firearms (including an inoperable handgun) when a Black Lives Matter mob entered their private property on their way to the mayor’s house to protest, mostly peacefully. We were encouraged at first when police suggested the incident was an example of fourth-degree assault by intimidation … assault of the McCloskeys by the mob, which returned later to intimidate them some more.

When it came down to it, though, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner — aided in her primary run by George Soroscharged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon, even though no guns were fired and no one was hurt. Gardner thought that pointing a gun at someone in St. Louis was a felony.

On Monday, former Assistant Missouri Attorney General John M. Reeves posted a thread in which he argues the case has no legal basis and should be thrown out.

Let’s get to it:

It seems to us that Missouri’s castle doctrine makes this an open-and-shut case.

